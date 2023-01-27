BAY CITY — Sample locally caught wild game and a mouthful of Buddy’s famous seafood stew Saturday at Bay City’s 7th annual Camofest.
Tina Israel, Bay City’s Main Street manager and Camofest organizer, said the festival has all the elements of a good time outdoors: live music, wine tastings, wine and beer for sale, and the food camp area where wristband entrants can sample locally caught wild game.
“We have a wristband that you purchase for $15. That gets you into the food camp area that you sample. You get to eat as much as you want,” Israel said.
The meat is donated by the “cooking guides” who bring in whatever they have killed and cooked. Israel said she’s heard that fried alligator and maybe raccoon will be on offer this Saturday.
Kids have an activity zone with a giant crocodile slide and a camouflaged bounce house. Crocodile Encounter of Angleton will be there.
“We’re going to be bringing some alligators and crocodiles and they can get their pictures taken and learn a little bit about them,” said Chris Dieter, Crocodile Encounter’s owner/director.
A live auction begins at 3:30 p.m. and the highlight of the event will be an autographed guitar from Dustin Lynch and Brantley Gilbert. Other items available for bidding include custom-made cornhole boards, a fishing trip and a helicopter hog hunt.
Live entertainment will be going all afternoon, with Layla’s Anthem from noon to 1:30 p.m. Zydeco Dots performs from 2 to 3:30 p.m., and the Huser Brother Band will take the stage from 4:30 to 6 p.m.
Israel said the event raised $47,000 for Main Street Bay City last year.
“Our goal this year was $60,000, and we’re already at $64,000,” she said.
The money is plowed back into the Matagorda County Courthouse square and has paid for pressure washing, cleaning and Christmas decorations.
Events run from noon to 6 p.m. and are centered around the courthouse square at 1700 Seventh St. in Bay City.
Advance tickets are available on the website, baycitycamofest.net or Eventbrite until 5 p.m. today. Wristbands are available Saturday in the big, white tent by the courthouse.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.