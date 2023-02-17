ANGLETON — While there are many events in life one would not mind forgetting, a subset of the population struggles daily to retain memories they cherish.
People afflicted by Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease, degenerative diseases usually present after age 60, are among the conditions that can rob people of their memories and freedom of movement. Progress has been made through drug and behavioral interventions to improve the quality of life for those with the diseases, including those offered by The Gathering Place Interfaith Ministries.
Brenda Maust, founder of Gathering Place, has added a new program to the organization’s efforts to combat the diseases that will launch this month.
Campfire is a 12-week course for men living with Alzheimer’s or Parkinson’s and will take place over Zoom videoconferencing. A centerpiece of the treatment is Reminiscent Therapy, where participants recall pleasant memories and then share them with other attendees. Over a hundred studies on PubMed show RT can improve cognition and protect against cognitive decline.
The reason the Campfire program caters to men is partially due to entrenched views on gender. It’s commonly held that men are less social than their female counterparts, and a lack of socialization can worsen the effects of dementia.
Campfire aims to compensate for this lack of stimulation by having its participants trade recollections of their past.
“Reminiscing training is cognitive training that delays the onset of Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s dementia,” said Dale Libby, CEO of Gathering Place Ministries. “Lack of stimulation exacerbates progression of memory-related diseases.”
Programs like Campfire strive to lessen the suffering of patients living with these degenerative diseases, and offers hope to them and their loved ones. It will be led by Beverly Bernzen, a licensed clinical social Worker and psychotherapist who owned the Family Resource Center in Lake Jackson for many years.
Campfire will run from 10 to 10:45 a.m. weekly starting Feb. 28. Four participants have signed up; the group’s maximum capacity is 11 people due to screen-size constraints. Past that head count, participants would have difficulty seeing their comrades on their computer screens.
To join, a doctor’s diagnosis, assessment with a mini-mental state exam and a Zoom-equipped computer device are needed. At the end of the 12-week program, organizers will determine how to best move forward with respect to treatment.
For information or to register, contact the Gathering Place at 979-308-4525 or info@gatheringplacebrazoria.org.
