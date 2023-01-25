All three Lake Jackson City Council incumbents have turned in their paperwork to seek reelection during their first week of filing for local offices for the May 6 election.
Matthew Broaddus for Position 1 and Rhonda Seth for Position 3 both have no opposition, but Position 5 incumbent Jon “J.B.” Baker, has a challenger in business owner Mike Walls.
The filing period for municipal, school district and specialty district offices continues through Feb. 17. People interested in seeking elected office should contact the entity for which they want to serve for an application packet or look for one online.
Walls, 45, was born and raised in Lake Jackson. Although he moved away for about 14 years, he returned to Lake Jackson about 10 years ago because he knew it was where he wanted to raise his children, he said.
Labeling himself as highly politically involved, Walls says he has always been interested in politics. He ran against Brazosport ISD Position 5 Trustee Chris Dunn in the last election year but lost. Walls says he has a lot to give to the community.
“I want to be involved in making our community better,” Walls said “I am pro-liberty and pro-freedom and just interested in being part of the process.”
It’s all about making the community safe where people can go to work and kids can walk home from school without fear, Baker said.
“I want to keep the taxes low in Lake Jackson … I also want to continue on the downtown project. I want to see it completed,” he said.
Baker is also excited about future projects like the anticipated TDECU facility and park partnership council is currently working on with the credit union.
A former Lake Jackson police officer who unretired to serve as chief deputy of the Brazoria County Precinct 4 constable’s office, Baker doesn’t mind having an opponent, he said. He thinks it’s a good thing Walls is interested in serving the community and thanks his opponent for wanting to serve and speak for the citizens, too.
Baker previously served as a council member from 2007-11, again in 2015 for one term and has served in Position 5 since 2019.
Seth, a registered nurse for the last 12 years, says her first term served as a learning curve, and she’s ready to do more.
“I feel like I’ve got a little bit better picture of how things work and we’ve done a lot of good things this time, but I think I can be more effective next time,” Seth said.
Seth previously ran for the House District 25 as a response to political differences she had with former speaker Dennis Bonnen, losing in the republican primary. When she lost that race, she began to attend city council meetings with the desire to help at a more local level.
“I don’t have any goals beyond city council,” she said. “I just wanted to make sure someone was on there to say, ‘No, we’re not doing that.’”
BRAZOSPORT ISD
Two incumbents have filed their candidacy applications to continue serving on the board.
Scott Schwertner was first elected to the board in May 2014 and is now serving his third term in the District 6 seat. Schwertner is a partner with the state tax consulting firm Invoke Tax Partners. He previously served on Lake Jackson City Council, according to the district website.
Mason Howard has also filed to keep his current position. He resides in District 7 and has served in this position for 12 years.
“We have accomplished quite a bit over the last several years,” Howard said while emphasizing he wants to continue doing good work.
As a former youth minister, he has always wanted to have a positive impact on kids and the community, he said.
BRAZORIA
Two current council members are hoping to retain their positions. One is heading for a second term while the other is a long-standing member. Neither has drawn an opponent.
“I love Brazoria and we’re right in the middle of infrastructure projects through the state of Texas and the General Land Office,” Position 1 Councilman Bill Lott said. “I want to see that through.”
Lott believes the current council and city manager are doing great work and he wants to continue to be a part of that, he said.
“I think we’re heading in the right direction,” Lott said.
Position 3 Councilman Gary Kersh is serving in his 26th year on the council. He also wants to see some projects through, he said.
“I started on the projects and I want to finish the projects,” Kersh said. “The main reason I do what I do is because the city of Brazoria has been good to my family … and this is the way I give back to the city by serving.”
CLUTE
City Council could have a new member if Ward D representative Travis Quinn opts not to seek reelection.
Quinn hasn’t filed to keep the seat he has held the better part of the last 20 years. He lost a reelection bid in 2005 and tied in his 2011 bid, but hasn’t had an opponent in his last five tries.
A candidate who has filed for Ward D is Amy Condon. The branch manager for Integrity Mortgage in Lake Jackson filed her paperwork Jan. 18. In addition to being a business owner, wife and mother, she serves on the board of the Texas State University Alumni Association, is an ambassador for the March of Dimes and is a past recipient of The Facts’ Leaders Under 40.
Two other offices on this spring’s ballot have had only the incumbents file, Municipal Judge Randy Smith and Ward B Councilman Erick Aguilar.
PORT FREEPORT
Position 1 incumbent Shane Pirtle is hoping to continue serving on the Port Freeport Commission as he seeks to retain his at-large seat.
Pirtle hasn’t put in his paperwork as yet, saying he intends to Thursday.
“I am very proud of what has been accomplished at the port the last 10 years, and we have quite a bit more we are working on,” he said.
Position 2 officeholder John Hoss, the commission’s current chairman, did not respond to an email asking whether he intended to seek reelection.
WEST COLUMBIA
Two incumbents and a newcomer have put their names on the ballot for the three City Council seats up for election.
Kenny Stanford Jr., a local business owner who finished third as a write-in candidate for Position 2 last year, filed to run for Position 3 this time around. All of West Columbia’s council seats are at-large, meaning the entire city will vote on them.
Position 3 incumbent Roy E. Maynor has not filed paperwork to be on the ballot. He has held the seat since 2013.
Position 1 incumbent Robert “Puga” Thomas and Position 5 officeholder Rory Burke both have filed to retain their seats, and neither has drawn an opponent.
DANBURY
An incumbent and a past councilwoman are running for alderman at-large. Current Mayor pro-tem Rocky Hicks is seeking a second two-year term, and Heather Martin wants back on council after being swept out with two other incumbents in 2021.
“We have a very experienced mayor but we have a very young council,” Martin said. “I don’t think there’s anyone currently on the council that’s been there for more than about two years at this point.”
The city has a lot of challenges with utility and infrastructure, Martin said. She also believes the city needs to work on recovering and setting itself up financially for the future, she said.
“Those are all things that when I was on the council previously, I spent a lot of time educating myself and working on,” Martin said.
ANGLETON ISD
Position 3 Trustee Tommy Gaines is looking to continue his role in guiding the school district from the seat he has held since being appointed to fill a vacancy in 2015. He won the seat on his own with two-thirds of the vote in 2017 then kept it unopposed three years later.
Michael Stroman, a longtime law enforcement officer, is seeking his second term after winning a three-way race for the Position 4 seat in 2020.
Neither incumbent has drawn a challenger.
FREEPORT
A handful of voters will be voting in different wards after the City Council changed the boundaries as part of a redistricting at the end of 2022.
The seats of Mario Muraira and Jeff Peña are up for contest on the ballot for the first time in a while. They were elected for two-year terms in 2020, but the next year, the city’s voters made the decision to expand council and mayoral terms to three years with a charter amendment.
All Freeport voters will be asked to weigh in on changes to the city’s charter. The Charter Review Committee is having a final meeting to decide on its recommendations, and the City Council is expected to make its final votes on the ballot language soon after.
JONES CREEK
Alderwoman Nicole Hardesty, who lost in a bid for the mayor’s office last year, is joining fellow incumbents Corey Thomas and AJ Jinkins III up for reelection this year.
Hardesty is running for reelection and picked up her paperwork Tuesday afternoon to file, she said.
“I’m looking to bring Jones Creek into the present a little bit, because we really need to start growing with the times,” Hardesty said. “With the highway expansion, and we have the tank farms coming in, we really need to be looking at our ordinances so that we can have businesses that may be wishing to move in come in under terms that we’re comfortable with.”
OYSTER CREEK
Three seats on the City Council are up for election, with Mayor Justin Mills and Aldermen James Dvorak of Position 1 and Miguel Barbosa of Position 2 coming to the end of their current terms.
Mills said he’s already filed his paperwork for what could be his third term, stating if he’s reelected, he plans to stay the course.
“I want to finish what I started,” Mills said.
SWEENY
Sweeny voters will be asked to make a decision with regard to how their sales tax is distributed.
Over the past few months, a question was posed about carving out a portion of the city’s available sales tax towards the replacement of equipment for law enforcement, a program that has been implemented in some other nearby cities. If approved by voters, it would apportion one-eighth of one-cent towards the Crime Control Prevention District and three-eighths of one-cent towards the Economic Development Corporation. Since 1997, the city has apportioned the full one-quarter available to the EDC.
“It’s supposed to appear as one item where the EDC would be a reduction by one-eighth per cent to fund the CCPD of one-eighth per cent of tax dollars,” City Manager Lindsay Koskiniemi said.
Additionally, the seats of Mayor Jeff Farley and Councilmen Bill Hayes and John Rambo will be up for votes. All three of the men were elected in 2021 and are finishing two-year terms.
