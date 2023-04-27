LAKE JACKSON — Canon has been making strides with its newly redesigned patient imaging systems that allow medical staff to look deeper into a patient and diagnose them more quickly.
“Let’s get preventative, let’s look at things that we can do and live a better life,” said Tom Mitchell of Canon Regional Sales.
The company brought its roadshow trailer to St. Luke’s Health Brazosport that included three mock-up machines and one working machine to demonstrate the capabilities of its technology. They included a newly designed CT machine, which provides images in the conventional shades of gray as well as in color, Canon CT Senior Business Manager Tim Johnke said.
The color enhancement can cut down the time required for diagnosis and treatment, he said.
“Our biggest scanner here, this actually scans a 16-centimeter anatomy, so we can set a full heartbeat in one rotation, so about 2.5 seconds,” Johnke said.
Canon MR Business Manager Greg Cech presented a new MR Theater, which he said is worlds away from what’s on the market.
Right now, an MRI can take from 35 minutes to more than an hour, and Canon has cut that to about eight to 10 minutes, Cech said.
The equipment also has reduced the length of the tube, making it the shortest in the industry, and widened the circumference, he said. A mirror for the patient to observe the display in order to remain calm while in the procedure also has been added, he said.
It is estimated that the current sound or sound level of an MRI machine is about 120 decibels, but Canon’s MRI machine is at 87 decibels, he said.
“It’s five times quieter than any other system on the market, and it works all the time,” Cech said.
A cardiac cath lab model is designed with a unique detector using HD technology, Vascular Modality Manager Toni Ridge said. The machine can take X-rays of anything from anywhere because its C-shaped design allows for the 360-degree rotation and extension of the X-ray arm, she said.
“It’s two and a half times the detail inside the detector,” Ridge said. “Also you can really move it anywhere around the patient, and you can stop it anywhere around them.”
As part of the new sonogram technology, technicians can get a clearer picture of the difference between the blood, tissue and bone since there will be color images, Tom Mitchell said. These machines also can better accommodate people who are overweight or obese.
St. Luke’s Medical Center is hopeful some of Canon’s products will soon arrive as they promise to be beneficial to all patients, St. Luke’s Imaging Director Kelsey Mach said.
“We’re definitely working on the MRI; it’s amazing,” she said.
