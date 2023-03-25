WEST COLUMBIA — Columbia-Brazoria ISD trustees are projecting a $65.8 million budget for the new Columbia High School after reviewing the first set of schematic designs this week.
District voters in November approved a $79 million bond based on a somewhat nebulous vision for the new school, which will replace buildings as much as 60 years. Monday’s meeting provided the first hard look at what the district and its design team has in mind, with many more discussions to follow before heavy equipment starts moving onto the campus.
About 80 percent of the existing campus will be torn down. Current facilities will be replaced with a two-story educational building, a new career and technical education facility that also serves for agriculture and trade training, dual gyms and a new facility for fine arts instruction.
The idea behind the new design is safety and includes $207,492 in upgrades for that purpose. They will also add new fencing, and forced-entry film on all the bottom floor windows and secure doors.
Also mentioned were the possible upgrades to the baseball fields. However, this will not be addressed fully until the next meeting.
Construction is expected to begin in October, starting with the old competition gym.
“They will begin with demo-ing the existing competition gym and existing classroom Building E,” Project Manager Sophia Disick said.
Clara Tyler is a reporter for The Facts. Contact her 979-237-0152.
