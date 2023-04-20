CEDAR LAKES — The Texas General Land Office has put out a list of projects it would like to see completed they believe would help alleviate the aftereffects of a huge weather event, like a hurricane.
One way they’re looking to make sure those efforts are effective is through studies of the models being created by Texas A&M University’s Engineering Experiment Station.
Scientists and students are looking to establish how erosion changes the county’s river banks and shorelines in order to pinpoint how they’re affected by a storm like Harvey, whose rains flooded back along the Brazos on its way to sea.
“Texas A&M University Engineering Experiment Station will use long-term local water and wave data and before-and-after-storm Digital Evaluation Model data to validate and calibrate existing models,” a description provided by the GLO states.
Those models are to be calibrated for the frequency and intensity of wave run-ups that transport sand to the beach, beach elevation and erosional state and the potential for building dunes after a storm.
“The project will help inform future interventions to protect the Cedar Lakes ecosystem and relevant coastal infrastructure,” according to the summary.
Duran Vinent, assistant ocean engineering professor, said the project is a continuation of work they’d been doing with previous students.
“The surge from Hurricane Harvey was not so large, but it was a lot of rain and a lot of flooding from the interior,” Vinent said.
This caused a lot of flooding of lakes in the area, he said, creating an inlet in the bayou system from the subsequent erosion.
“The main purpose is to measure the time of recovery of the inlets created in the area by Hurricane Harvey,” Vinent said.
What the study looks to do now is understand how that kind of erosion affects features like beaches and dunes when faced with that kind of unusual weather event and quantify those findings into hard data.
Right now, the reaction of the environment to drought conditions may factor into their research after Brazoria experienced an atypically dry year in 2022, which results in more blowing sand.
“The important thing to keep in mind is that a lot of the recovery of the building of naturalist structures could depend on the sand supply,” Vinent said. “This sand is coming — let’s say it’s pushed by the wind. So the waves and the water deliver the sand on the beach, the sand becomes dry and then the wind carries that sand to build something.”
The project participants will use data such as the grain size of the sand and comparisons with previous data to measure the recovery of the county so far and the potential for further recovery. For instance, the station used time lapse photography to visually see the process of sediment drying and moving. That information was fed into an algorithm and translated into measurable data.
“We’ll then apply these kind of measurements to more simulator models that make a connection between those measurements and then extrapolate them to understand the bigger impact,” Vinent said.
“This allows us to understand a little bit what is driving the changes in coastal areas, dividing those changes into positive changes and those that slow-down recovery. This kind of study is new, not just in the area, but it’s new in general for coastal systems — this detailed analysis.”
He went on to say that there would be direct connections between the kind of work they were doing and other conservation and flood prevention efforts, due to the their inclusion of artificial dune systems.
The goal is to help them create self-healing systems that do not require intervention every time there is a natural event with, for example, sediment deposits, so there’s a need to be able to measure the resiliency of the coastal area. Those figures should help future projects find ways to be more efficient, Vinent said.
“The idea is you build something that can heal somehow, naturally,” he said.
The project has a budget of over $136,000 and is expected to be completed in March 2025.
