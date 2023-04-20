The Surfside Save Our Beach Association and Brazoria County Parks Association again are leading local participation in a statewide efforts to remove trash from along the local coastline.
The Texas General Land Office’s biannual Adopt-A-Beach cleanup will be Saturday at locations along the Gulf Coast, with volunteers collecting thousands of pounds of waste each spring and fall.
“It’s all over the state of Texas. Everybody gets together and takes one day and it coincides with Earth Day to make a concerted effort to clean up the beach and pick up the trash that human beings leave behind,” SOBA President Rob Booth said.
Starting at 9 a.m. at Stahlman Park in Surfside, volunteers can register and receive gloves and trash bags before being sent out to different spots on the island to ensure as much ground is covered as possible.
“We are going to clean up all 14 miles of Follett’s Island Beach, so the entire town of Surfside and the roughly 10 miles of free beach,” Brazoria County Parks Department lead interpreter Mike Mullenweg said.
The Adopt-a-Beach cleanup is not new to the island. The trash found along the cost is split equally between what visitors leave behind, what washes ashore from the Gulf and what makes it downstream from the Brazos River, County Parks Director Bryan Frazier said.
“It gets a lot of trash off the beach, which of course makes the beach prettier,” Mullenweg said. “But it also keeps that trash from ending up back in the ocean, where it can cause damage to wildlife.”
About 11 a.m., the volunteers will be invited back to Stahlman Park at the end of the cleanup to be fed by the association’s volunteers.
“There’s a local business that donates the food and it’s hot dogs and chili, chips and waters and simple stuff like that,” Booth said.
Everyone is invited to participate in the cleanup, and no prior signup is required. Volunteers are just asked to show up and register.
“We get people from other parts of Brazoria County who love the beach and are happy to turn out and help clean it up, and then we get to people from Houston, a lot of young people,” Booth said.
