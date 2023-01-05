In commemoration of the beloved minister and activist, the Martin Luther King Celebration Committee is putting on their annual MLK Celebration with a calendar packed with events and guest speakers, all in the name of this year’s theme, ‘Creating the Change.’
“When I think of creating the change, I think of creating positive energy, that we can have some positive changes in this world, change that we can inspire others to be more loving, more caring, more compassionate and kind to one another,” MLKCC president Dorothy Thomas said. “If we want the world to be a better place, it all starts with us.”
Starting off the festivities on Saturday, the Greater Mount Zion Church will be hosting returning guest clinician Houston recording artist, Dr. Anthony McBeth and the MLK Choir for a MLK Music Celebration at 6 p.m.
“I’m excited about the clinician, the musicians and those who’ve volunteered their time to lend their voices to this,” Public Relations chair Lois Davis said. “I hope those attending will feel the joy of the music and the celebration of unity and love and have a spiritual good time. Dr. King was a spiritual man, the church was very important to him, and to have the choir singing praises and uplifting the community is a wonderful thing.”
Continuing the celebration the following week,Thursday will feature a Community Worship Service at Mt. Pisagh Baptist Church in Angleton, with guest speaker Pastor Joseph Mayes. Attendance is free of charge; the event starts at 7 p.m. and all are welcome.
“It’s a typical worship service you would have at a regular Sunday Service. What’s going to be happening is we will have the First Missionary Baptist Church Chorus singing and the typical prayers and scripture and all. Then we have Pastor Joseph Mayes, he is powerful. I think he will do our theme well,” MLKCC vice chairman Terry Gordon said. “We do this because Martin Luther King was indeed a preacher and a pastor and we should honor him in a worship service.”
That following Saturday, Jan 14 will hold the Commemorative Banquet at the Dow Academic Center at Brazosport College. Featuring a meal, entertainment, and guest speaker Dr. Kimberly McLeod. The MLKCC’s MLK’s Drum Major Award will also be presented to their chosen nominees who they believe best represent Dr. King’s effort. The banquet will be from 6 to 10 p.m. The event is ticketed, more information is available at MLKCC.org.
“The speaker is usually very challenging and inspirational to kind of help us be focused on our theme for the celebration,” Thomas said. “She is an academic professional that has been involved in different types of community issues, she’s had experience in facilitating programs as far as diversity and social issues. We are excited for her to show us how we create this change, to make not only this community, but the world a better place.”
MLK Day on Jan 16 will feature the Grand Parade, starting at 11 a.m. in downtown Freeport, ending at the Municipal Park, culminating in the MLK Festival. The parade will feature various people such as churches, members of the JROTC, city officials and first responders led by the Grand Marshals Dow Chief Resources Officer Lisa Bryant and Dow Chief Inclusion Officer Alveda Williams. Anyone can participate free of charge. Signup is on the MLKCC website. Deadline to sign up is Sunday Jan 15.
“Being the change and being creative in our activities and bringing people together is important, so we can keep showing the true Christian act of love and serving, which Dr. King expressed, walked, and spoke of continuously. The Parade just helps bring the community together to express that,” MLKCC parade chairman Will Brooks said. “It’s probably one of the largest parades in the county, if everybody shows up it’ll be ending and still going on the other end.”
Once the parade has ended, visitors are encouraged to stay at the Freeport Municipal Park to attend the festival that will start at 1 p.m., many vendors will be in attendance as well as various churches.
“The churches come with their booths and some of the specialties and sell them for reasonable prices,” Brooks said. “They have different booths, they have sausage on a stick, fried chicken, catfish, barbeque, it’s a great time.”
The official ending of the celebration activities will come Feb 23 with the Poster and Essay Award Ceremony. Children from second grade to 12th are encouraged to submit an MLK poster portraying the theme of creating change. Kids sixth to 12th are encouraged to submit an essay, encompassing the theme of creating change and how they can apply that in their lives. The deadline for submission is Jan 26. A poster submissions can be dropped off at Brazoria County Library and essay submissions can be sent to essays@mlkcc.org. For more information and official guidelines visit the MLKCC website.
“It’s to try to help inform the kids more about what has happened in history and how they can help make the world a little bit better,” MLKCC contest chairwoman Jessica Willis said. “What ideas do they have on the changes they can make to help everyone get along and have a better life together?”
Through the theme and celebration, the MLKCC hopes to help the teachings of Martin Luther King live on and hopes that people will walk away with ideas of how they can create change.
“We all have to love one another regardless of race, creed, color, gender, sex and that’s what Dr. King was all about. This is an opportunity for all of us to get together and celebrate unity and love and loving each other regardless.” Davis said. “We are the world and we have to look out for each other and love and offer our love to one another.”
