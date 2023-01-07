FREEPORT — After the previous meeting of the City Council ended abruptly during a lengthy — and heated — discussion over a city employee’s complaint against Councilman Jeff Peña, the upcoming meeting does not look any less contentious.
The complaint accuses the councilman of creating a hostile work environment with a public outburst toward the employee following a council meeting in November. Peña insisted the matter be discussed publicly rather than in closed session during the Dec. 19 meeting, which resulted in raised voices and document-waving by multiple parties on the council dais.
With the matter not resolved during that session, it is back on the agenda for council’s regular meeting Monday night with the discussion framed as a potential censure of Peña. Censure is a formal disapproval of the actions of an official by the body in which they serve and carries no legal consequences.
In response, Peña and fellow Councilman Mario Muraira have filed four requests for censure of multiple members of the city government, including City Secretary Betty Wells, who made the initial complaint against Peña; Mayor Brooks Bass and City Manager Tim Kelty, all for different reasons.
The fourth proposed censure accuses Councilman Jerry Cain of making ”an offensive, inappropriate and discriminatory comment” about a city consultant, which the writers of the complaint describe as a “lazy eye.”
Attempts to reach Muraira vie email Friday were unsuccessful.
The salvo is the latest tactic in a battle that has escalated in the months since the resignation of Councilman Troy Brimage who had been, along with Peña, under investigation by the city over the course of 2022. Since that time, frequent alliances between Peña and Muraira have been cast against Bass and Cain over a multitude of issues with many votes ending in two-to-two ties.
“I have reviewed the agenda for the regular meeting of the City Council of Freeport for Monday. I have also reviewed the posted agenda for the special meeting that was requested late in the week by Councilman Peña and Councilman Muraira,” Bass said by phone Friday night. “I take items that are placed on the agenda seriously. I hope that other council members do as well. We are elected and placed on council to work and do the business of the citizens of Freeport. I will continue to do so.”
After adjusting their requirements earlier in the year before the council found itself shorthanded, Freeport allows the mayor, city manager or any two council members to request a special meeting.
“I find the time of the request for this special meeting interesting,” Bass said. “This request for a special meeting was made after the regular agenda was being prepared and was sent out, per our agenda regulations. If you will recall, during our public meeting, City Council was trying to address a serious allegation made by a city employee against a sitting councilman, Jeff Peña.”
Peña did not deny the allegations or apologize during the Dec. 19 meeting, but provided what he felt was justification for his actions. The censure resolution pertaining to Wells scheduled to be discussed Monday, however, accuses the city secretary of making “false and misleading statements to the council and the public” in order to enhance a legal claim against the city. In the public meeting last month, Wells said she had no intentions of taking legal action against the city.
“I think the tactics of the special meeting, in my personal opinion, is obfuscating what the real issue is and the truth behind it,” Bass said.
