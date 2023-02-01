Freeport City Councilman Jeff Peña has announced his intention to run for reelection Ward A, but hasn’t followed through by filing his paperwork. His frequent council collaborator, Ward C representative Mario Muraira, has taken that official step.
Both will have company on the May 6 municipal election ballot.
“I decided to seek re-election because, during my 2020-2023 term in office, we have made changes in transparency, customer service and communication,” Muraira said. “There is much more to accomplish and I hope that the citizens of Freeport will elect me to continue leading this generational change.”
He will face at least one competitor, however, as Economic Development Corp. member George Matamoros has thrown his hat into the ring. Former mayor and resigned councilman Troy Brimage is a factor in his decision to run, he said.
“The reason I decided to run is seeing the discord between the City Council members,” Matamoros said. “Even before Mr. Brimage made me want to get more involved within the city and bring a more positive outlook to the residents of Ward C and the residents of Freeport as a whole.”
Should Peña run, he will also have at least one person challenging him as longtime resident Jack Bullman has filed under what he says is a platform of fiscal responsibility.
“A city’s got a lot of needs, and I just think our city council needs to work harder together,” Bullman said. “I don’t have any other motives to want to do this other than to serve the city.”
The filing period for municipal, school district and specialty district offices continues through Feb. 17. People interested in seeking elected office should contact the entity for which they want to serve for an application packet or look for one online.
ANGLETON
Councilman John Wright is the lone candidate to file for the mayor’s spot being surrendered by Jason Perez, who cannot seek reelection because of term limits..
Wright has experience working for the city for almost over 20 years, he said, including involvement with the parks board, city council, special committees, the Keep Angleton Beautiful committee and as a liaison to Angleton Better Living Corp.
Wright believes public safety, drainage and roads are three important themes the city should focus on, he said.
“We’re very limited on our resources with water right now,” Wright said. “I believe we have enough residential development right now. The focus should be on commercial and industrial zoning and trying to attract businesses that can give people opportunities for employment and keep some of our tax dollars local.”
Incumbent Travis Townsend is running for a second term in Position 2.
“I want to make sure we’re developing the city and its foundations. Doing the fundamentals I think it’s really important — making sure we have connectivity and access to all parts of towns and being smart with it, try to make an educated decision and try to do what’s in the best interest of all the residents of Angleton,” Townsend said.
Incumbent Cecil Booth and Blaine Smith have both filed for the Position 4 seat. Neither could be reached for comment Tuesday.
BRAZORIA
The race for Position 1 is officially underway as Brazoria resident Dustin Weisinger added his name to the list.
The 41-year-old married father of four has worked in the area for about 23 years, he said. It’s his first time ever running for office, Weisinger said.
“I just wanted to try to help the city continue to improve and be a part of it,” he said. “I’ve lived here for quite a while and I’ve worked in this area for a long time. I just wanted to throw my hat in and help out.”
Weisinger will run against incumbent Bill Lott who is hoping to earn a second term.
Lott is also a long-time Brazoria resident who retired from Brazosport ISD’s maintenance department after 30 years. He would like to see the city’s infrastructure projects through to completion, he said.
Lott believes the current council and city manager are doing great work and he wants to continue to be a part of that, he said.
JONES CREEK
The first person to officially file for the Board of Aldermen in Jones Creek is incumbent Corey Thomas, who will be participating in his third election for the seat after serving a pair of two-year terms.
“I just want to continue trying to keep the city moving forward — not going backward,” Thomas said. “I still want to continue working on our streets and drainage. We’ve been knocking out quite a bit over these last four years and I want to continue with that.”
QUINTANA
Quintana has three seats up for contention — Position 1, represented by Mike Cassata, Steve Alongis in Position 2 and the town’s mayor, Shari Wright.
Alongis is the first to have filed paperwork to run for reelection. The Facts reached out for comment, but Alongis declined at this time.
SWEENY HOSPITAL BOARD
The last spring election had four of the board members come up and face a challenger — at least until one of the candidates withdrew their bid — with all four incumbents coming out on top in a competitive open race.
Now that the new hospital has officially broken ground, it will remain to be seen whether the three board members who are up for reelection this go-round will face as much scrutiny. Violet Weeks, Leeda Wood and Lisa Leal are all incumbents and two of them have filed so far for the race in May.
Weeks cited her roughly 60 years of experience as a long-time nurse and member of the medical profession as necessary in shepherding in the new hospital.
“We need a full-fledged hospital, not just an emergency or urgent care,” she said. “I have a little experience on what we need in this hospital. We’ve been working on the hospital for 12 years and we have now finally got it started.”
Wood is finishing her first term on the board.
“I’ve had an opportunity to learn so much. I want to continue being a part of the new hospital as it continues to be built, partially for personal reasons. My husband was a long-time patient in and out of different hospitals,” she said. “I want patients and family to be cared for like I wanted to be cared for.”
SWEENY ISD
Three seats on the Board of Trustees come up for election in May. Two of the current members have signed up to run for reelection and picked up paperwork, including Amanda Baca. Trina Smith, who just accepted an appointment to the board in October has also decided to run. Should she win, she will serve a full two-year term.
A third incumbent, Connie McAda, has not filed to run again.
DANBURY
Three candidates have applied to fill the alderman at-large seat open in the city.
Incumbent Keith Woods, a mechanic, is running for his second term in the May 6 election. He intends to help taxpayers by focusing on what the city actually needs, he said.
“It’s a lot of work, but then again, you can help out,” Woods said. “Even if it’s just putting flags out, making the city look good — you can do those kinds of things. A lot of things you can’t do if you’re not on the other side of the desk. I take care of people with the cars and I try to help them out with their city, too.”
Incumbent Jon Williams also has filed for reelection. He declined to comment.
Former alderwoman Brenda Milligan is hoping to return to office. She plans to focus on obtaining grants to pay for needed water, sewer, road and other projects.
“All we get is our tax base, and that’s it,” she said. “We have a few dollars to work with. We have to make every dollar that comes in count.”
ANGLETON ISD
The two incumbents have filed to keep their seats.
Current board president Tommy Gaines in Position 3 and first-term Trustee Michael Stroman turned in his application to keep his spot in Position 4.
BAILEY’S PRAIRIE
The Village of Bailey’s Prairie has 3 Alderman at large positions up for election.
As of Tuesday no applications were filed.
