FREEPORT — The City Council has received the recommendations of their Charter Review Commission.
The 16-item summary was handed off to Mark Olson of the firm Olson and Olson, currently acting city attorney, to be implemented and brought back to the council. Once the council formalizes its decisions and votes on the changes, they will appear as questions on the May ballot.
Olson explained that the changes would be presented in a “red line” copy to the council, so they could observe in side-by-side comparison what specifically would be changing. This red line copy would be available to publicly view, he said. He explained the process that he and City Manager Tim Kelty would be working towards.
“Based on comments that Tim and I received tonight, we’re going to come back with an ordinance that’s going to lay out all the propositions, lay out all the specific changes to every section and it’ll be a little more formalized,” Olson said. The report at the meeting was to explain what had been suggested for updates in advance of his firm writing up the changes for possible adoption, he said.
Mayor Brooks Bass ran through the items individually before the council.
First on the list was the act of correcting any spelling and grammatical errors, followed by updating the language of the charter to be more modern and gender neutral in an attempt to make it more understandable to citizens and in line with current legal preferences.
Another housekeeping-style update would be to update all references to the now-defunct office of city clerk to that of the position of city secretary, currently occupied by Betty Wells.
Other updates included changing the charter to be in line with changes in Texas law. These items include the process of filling vacancies on the council, the length of time for submission of petition signatures and the city’s annual audit requirements. Personal interest prohibitions, requiring for officials to recuse themselves in the case of instances where they may benefit from lawmaking, is also something that may require adjustment.
“I think that’s something that we need to do as a municipality. Any municipality ought to be consistent with state law and federal law, or else you’ll get in a lawsuit,” Bass said.
It has also been suggested that the very procedure for updating the charter to align with state law changes needs to be amended.
A change that could affect personnel in the future is a suggested amendment that the chief of police be required to reside within 30 miles of the city. Current Police Chief Jennifer Erlanson-Howell has been residing within city limits after moving from her previous position in Lacy Lakeview.
The same change was suggested for the fire chief. It was also recommended that the fire chief be set as the chief administrative officer of the Department of Fire and EMS. Councilman Jeff Peña suggested a provision be made to provide a stipend for qualifying personnel to move to the city as needed.
A different office under review was that of health officer for the city, with a request to push that to a municipal health officer with different qualifications and duties.
“That was rather interesting. It was rather old-fashioned and out of date and doesn’t reflect what we did,” Bass said, speaking about a physician the city consulted with during the Covid pandemic.
“What the proposed amendment will do is basically reflect the role of what we’ve been doing with him, which is we consulted with him during the pandemic. We consulted with him during any other local, state or national disaster and he provided medical advice to the fire chief and other officers of the city,” he said.
The city does not currently have a health officer as described or a Department of Health and Sanitation, which the official would head up.
In addition to updating the charter’s language overall, the use of the term “slum districts” was singled out, with a suggestion it be updated to “substandard structures.”
Obsolete sections marked for elimination include a passage regarding interim municipal government and the initial submission requirements of the charter to Freeport citizens for approval.
In other business, the city approved a resolution approving the Economic Development Corporation’s Local Small Business Grant Program for the current fiscal year. Peña asked Councilman and EDC liaison Jerry Cain about raising the budget for the program, saying he felt the money had been well-spent after the last increase. Cain indicated that may be a good thing to look at for the future, but did not feel it was necessary at the current time.
The city accepted a contract with Professional Document Systems Inc. for the scanning of paper documents in order to make them searchable and provide for back-ups in case they are physically destroyed.
The city received two bids, both over the authorized budget of $114,000. Professional Document Systems provided for the scanning and additional services in a bid of about $124,400. The city felt those extras were worth the cost for the overage, including remote storage of the digital files and the packing and transportation of the original physical copies. An additional hard drive copy will be provided to the city and new documents will be able to be scanned and uploaded as they are created.
The city also approved the purchase of two new police vehicles, which they had budgeted for, at a cost of about $118,000. Additionally, the city’s copier contract and windstorm insurance policy were approved for renewal.
