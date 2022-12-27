FREEPORT — A 12-year-old boy died and the driver critically injured after a train hit their vehicle at a railroad crossing.
An oncoming train hit the 2013 silver Ford Edge at about 7:15 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of FM 1495 when the SUV tried to beat the locomotive at the crossing, Freeport Police Sgt. Craig Graham said.
The driver, a 27-year-old man from Oyster Creek, reportedly sped up in an attempt to drive around the train, Graham said.
“The vehicle was traveling north on FM 1495. The train was in the process of crossing the road and was at least halfway covering the roadway,” Graham said. “The road has four lanes there, so at least two full lanes were covered at the time of the crash, and it appears like a vehicle here attempted to circumvent the train in the road and was struck or did not make attempts to stop. There were some witnesses that said that the vehicle might have been speeding up.”
The train’s speed at the time of the collision was about 4 to 6 mph, he said.
“The driver was entrapped and had to be extricated from the car,” Graham said. “The passenger was partially ejected through the windshield.”
Both the man and 12-year-old passenger went by LifeFlight to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston, where the boy was declared dead.
The man was in surgery and in critical condition when Graham received his last update about 4 a.m. Monday, he said.
“It didn’t appear that seatbelts were utilized in the vehicle,” he said.
Graham determined the passenger was not wearing a seatbelt and doesn’t recall the driver having one on either, he said.
The Freeport and Oyster Creek fire departments along with Clute EMS assisted with the call, he said.
