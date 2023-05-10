WEST COLUMBIA — Representatives of the West Columbia Chamber of Commerce and Columbia Historical Museum are continuing to work with City Council to clear the air and rebuild their relationships.
Improving communication and resolving scheduling issues at the museum are priorities for achieving that purpose, officials said during Monday’s City Council meeting, as well as moving forward with a new lease agreement with the city.
The museum has been struggling with scheduling and believes the line of control between the organizations has become blurred, Vice President Barbara Stubbs said. The museum needs to have control over the use of its facilities, she said.
“We need to have the last say,” Stubbs said. “Sometimes we get calls, the city gets calls and even the chamber may get calls for scheduling.”
Councilman Rory Burke proposed a committee to oversee scheduling, with the city’s tourism director as head, to keep everyone on the same page.
“This is to open the lanes of communication between the three organizations in the city,” Burke said.
The museum received a grant last year and has used it to address some of its technological issues. It also is planning events for every month in the hope to increase its connection with the community.
Settling questions about the city’s lease with the museum also could improve the relationship. The current lease expires in September, and museum leaders felt the city wasn’t treating a new lease with the urgency they would like.
“We felt that we were being put on hold and that is what made us uncomfortable,” Stubbs said.
A new proposed lease agreement has been given to the city, though none of its provisions have been made public. Council plans to have a workshop session this month to ensure it has everything the city wants before passing it on to the museum for its review.
The goal now is to have open communication and clarity on each entity’s responsibility. All three organizations are committed to moving forward and making positive changes for the community, they said.
In other business, council adopted a proclamation recognizing May 18 as National Museum Week and International Museum Day.
Council also welcomed Darrell James Sr. as its new member after he won election to Position 3 in Saturday’s election. He succeeds Roy E. Maynor Jr., who received a service award for his 10 years on council. Maynor did not seek reelection.
Clara Tyler is a reporter for The Facts. Contact her 979-237-0152.
