Columbia Methodist Church Pastor Dan Conway, left, Director of Children and Youth Ministry Ashley Isaacs and Coordinator of Event Dee Ann Ogburn welcome guests Tuesday to the C-BISD New Teacher Luncheon in West Columbia.
Columbia High School Assistant Principal Lorissa Bailey, left, Principal Jeff Kinney and Assistant Principal Lori Halliday take a photo together Tuesday at the C-BISD New Teacher Luncheon at Columbia Methodist Church in West Columbia.
Ashley Isaacs of Columbia Methodist Church hands Barrow Elementary fifth-grade science and social studies teacher Clarissa Petteway a raffle prize Tuesday during the C-BISD New Teacher Luncheon in West Columbia. MORE PHOTOS AT THEFACTS.COM
WEST COLUMBIA — Near the village, the peaceful village, the lions are about to awaken.
New teachers were welcomed to Columbia-Brazoria ISD with a luncheon themed “Welcome to the Jungle.” The playful phrase intended to impart that the educators were about to embark on a thrilling journey akin to navigating a jungle, said Columbia High School Principal Jeff Kinney, himself starting his first year in that role.
