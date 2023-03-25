LAKE JACKSON — City Council shelved a rezoning request of the shopping center H-E-B formerly called home after hearing complaints it would allow a self-storage facility to move into the abandoned grocery space.
The owner of the Brazosport Village Shopping Center at 410 Plantation Drive asked the city to consider changing the center from a B-1 neighborhood business to a C-1 commercial business with would give him more options on the types of businesses he could seek as tenants.
The request met opposition at the Planning Commission meeting March 7, but the committee opted to recommend the change be approved by council.
At Monday night’s council meeting, the city had a public hearing and heard from former Lake Jackson resident Jess Charpentier and a representative for the property owner, Glenda R. Jacoby of RCM Services.
Putting a storage facility in the business center would not generate any sales tax for the city, Charpentier said in arguing against the zoning change. He also gave several examples of former grocery store spaces in the greater Houston area that had closed and were refurbished into new businesses that brought in sales tax revenue.
“We can do better,” Charpentier said. “Lake Jackson has kind of stopped growing. … I’m just saying, I hope we try to do better and work with this developer and explain to our citizens why we are losing this sales tax.”
Property owner Peter Dwyer wants the center to be successful but has struggled to lease such a large space under current zoning, Jacoby said. H-E-B moved out of the center in spring 2016.
“The property has been vacant, as y’all know, for quite some time,” Jacoby said. “They rented the space out where the old H-E-B is, spent a lot of money with putting in a complete fire sprinkler system, new lighting, new bathrooms. Had a batting cage company come in and they moved out in the middle of the night. That was his last tenant.”
The zoning change would open the center up to multiple options for possible tenants, she said.
“As far as the sales tax, he pays a lot of property tax, been paying property tax on an empty building now for quite some time,” Jacoby said. “He really needs to get some revenue coming in.”
Asked by Councilwoman Rhonda Seth about Jacoby’s role is in the discussion, she responded by saying she was hired to represent the owner in requesting the rezoning. She also said she has worked on bringing storage units to cities all over the U.S. for over 30 years.
Jacoby, in responding to another question from Seth, said the owner had been approached about a dry cleaning business, a vet clinic with boarding availability and building restaurant pad sites but could not do so with the current zoning restrictions.
Those types of businesses didn’t concern Mayor Gerald Roznovsky, but one allowable use in particular under commercial zoning is giving other people pause, he said.
“The one big thing when I talk to people about this, the biggest concerns they have is mostly when you start throwing in the warehouse component that’s capable for this type of zoning change,” Roznovsky said. “The residents that have properties behind there that are backed up to this, and their concern is that what’s to keep, if we go commercial with this and a warehouse comes in and somebody decides to put in a chemical storage?”
If the lease allows somebody to store chemical drums, the residents are concerned they are losing their protection for the residential area, he said.
“I think my only concern is, I think Plantation, that part of our city, is unique because we have that neighborhood business with the businesses intermingled with all the houses so close,” Councilman Chase Blanchard said. “I just don’t know that bringing in that commercial factor right there is something that the residents are gonna want.”
Jacoby asked if the nearby residents had replied negatively to the notices sent out about the proposed change, and Jacoby said Charpentier was not a resident and he was the only one she knew who was objecting.
“He’s a property owner and it’s property owner’s who count for the protests,” City Attorney Sherri Russell said. “We have sufficient number of protests of the area around it, that this council would have to have five votes for the rezoning for it to pass.”
After one more resident comment in favor of the rezoning, council closed the public hearing and Roznovsky asked if any council member wanted to make a motion to approve.
Heads turned on the dais to see if anyone would make the motion, but all of the council members remained silent.
“Not hearing any, the request dies due to lack of motion,” Roznovsky said.
A stunned Jacoby asked what she could do at this point.
“I’m just trying to take a word back to this owner as far as where he goes,” Jacoby said.
Roznovsky pointed to a conditional-use permit as one possible avenue, and City Manager Modesto Mundo encouraged Jacoby to have the property owner sit down with himself and city staff to talk it out further.
“His storage was his last resort,” Jacoby said, agreeing to recommend the meeting to her client. “He just needs some income coming in.”
