CLUTE — Clute is part of Brazosport, but it is looking to further establish its singular identity with the Livable Centers project.
The project is an overview of multiple options the city is mulling with regard to how it can improve with a wide scope, but a focus on downtown. Livable Centers are defined by the city as “places where people can live, work and play with less reliance on their cars. They encourage a mix for land uses that are designated to be walkable, connected and accessible by multiple modes of transportation.”
Their initial guidepost is a survey they put out for residents between October and December of last year that attracted more than 1,500 responses, which accounts for more than 10 percent of the city’s population according to the 2020 census.
However, they held an open house Thursday evening in order to get some one-on-one feedback from Clute residents to the officials that will shepherd through those changes.
Members of the Houston-Galveston Area Council, architecture firm Kevin Sloan Studios, Gap Strategies, which was brought in by Sloan Studios, and the Texas Department of Transportation were all on hand to both hear and ask questions.
Gap Co-founder Kara Buffington was circulating with the attendees and officials that were discussing strategy.
“We’ve been hired to do some of the planning work, but also all of the community engagement for this project,” Buffington said.
Gap, which works across the state of Texas, released the survey and said they were very happy with the response.
“People talked about what they wanted to see in Clute. What they wanted the future to look like in Clute and what their main priorities were,” Buffington said.
The city placed a map for attendees to add their two cents by writing their ideas and concerns on color-coded post-it notes. The responses ranged from a desire for more restrictive tree ordinances to the types of businesses they’d like to see move onto heavy traffic areas and pointing out empty buildings that residents see as a physical blight on the community.
These will be added to the survey results that the city released at the open house, which showed the highest priorities for residents which include keeping taxes low at nearly 30 percent, improving streets at 23 percent and economic development at 19 percent. Parks and recreation followed with a far drop towards the remaining options.
“We need to know what is most important to the people of Clute, because I can have my opinions of what I think Clute needs,” Ward C Councilwoman Nicole Maddox said. “But if it’s not what the majority of the people want, we don’t want to be focusing on things that nobody cares about except just me.”
Clute needs more affordable housing options for families, nearly half of respondents said. Other changes championed included having more entertainment, shopping and restaurant options, revitalization of the downtown area and better streets, walking trails, sidewalks, parks and playgrounds.
Many respondents also claimed that they are less inclined to walk or bike in the city because they have concerns over the current infrastructure.
“A lot of people want some safer places to walk and ride their bikes,” Buffington said.
One item that did not typically get a lot of response was an option indicating that people did not want any change at all.
City Manager C.J. Snipes was trying to help make it easy for people to make their feelings on what changes were needed known.
“They can add their comments— good, bad or indifferent and then also if it’s too long, we’ve got forms down there for them to submit stuff and here we’ve got a way for folks to submit comments digitally if that’s the preference,” Snipes said, pointing to different places in the Community Center, where videos, charts and tables had been set up. “Some of the data’s a little mixed, so maybe we’ll get a little separation tonight.”
These projects will take years to complete and there are no hard timelines set as they are using the information they are gathering to decide what is the most pressing need of the city. They also don’t want to give taxpayers sticker shock.
“It’s not going to be overnight. You’ve got to take into consideration taxpayers’ money and what you can get in grants and stuff and you don’t want to sock it to the taxpayer all at once,” Maddox said. “So I’m assuming over years. That way we plan it correctly and update if anything needs to be updated.”
