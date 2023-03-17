CLUTE — Brazoria County has a lot to offer its residents, and that includes those who need a little extra help.
For those who are unsure of where to find those resources, the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office and the city of Clute are partnering to make that information available.
From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, the department and city are co-hosting a Community Resource Event. It is the brainchild of Brazoria County Crime Victims Liaison Laura Gonzalez, who says the north side of the county already has a lot of programs available for outreach, but she saw a need for more to be done elsewhere.
Gonzalez reached out to Clute Police Sgt. Chris Dubois and the two worked together to get others involved. It’s been a year-long effort, and it’s finally all come together, she said.
“We’ve tried to reach out to different resources in Brazoria County for the community to know this is one place you can come, get everything that you’re wanting to ask, that the resources are here,” Gonzalez said.
Because of her networking efforts, Gonzalez says there will be about 40 organizations represented at the free event, which is open to everyone.
Information about health care, counseling, utilities, pregnancy assistance, hurricane preparedness, Brazosport ISD nutrition, GED information, ESL information and Brazosport College will be available to attendees.
“One of the things that stuck out with some of the victims that I talk to, and then just growing up in this community, is that they know the resources are there, but where do they start? Who do they talk to first and then what direction do they go?” Gonzalez said. “So instead of driving here and there, I said let’s have it in one spot and talk to everybody.”
The information will apply to a wide range of individuals, including those seeking financial help with utilities, counseling, veterans, Mothers Against Drunk Driving, Connect Transit and more.
“It’s not just for victims, it’s for the community to know there are resources that can help with whatever their needs are,” Gonzalez said. “It doesn’t matter if you live on the south part of our county, to the north, east or west — there is something there for you and we are here to help and that is why we’re all getting together.”
Keeping the event free is important, Gonzalez said.
“We wanted everyone to be comfortable coming out and not feel like they had to buy something,” she said.
If the event is successful, Gonzalez’s goal is to bring it to other areas in the county. Plans are shaping up for a West of the Brazos resource fair near Sweeny and West Columbia in the latter part of this year.
The event will also be helpful to those who serve the community including the police department, Dubois said. He was surprised by the number of resources that are available to help residents, and making officers more aware of them will be an advantage in the field, he said.
People are also not aware what Clute Police Department has available as events happen more often in Lake Jackson, Freeport and Angleton, he said. He’s proud to partner with Gonzalez to bring the event to Clute, Dubois said.
The event will be at Clute Municipal Park, 100 Parkview Drive in Clute. For information, call Gonzalez at 979-864-2343 or Dubois at 979-265-6194.
