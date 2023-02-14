CLUTE — City businesses need to allow people to drive onto their neighbors’ lots when possible, council members decided.
City Council passed an ordinance Thursday ensuring commercial cross access between neighboring businesses. It prevents placing barriers that would keep drivers from accessing an adjoining building across parking lots.
“I think this will help with traffic, and increase economic development,” City Attorney Chris Duncan said. “This is in the best interest of the city for traffic and safety, and for further economic development.”
The ordinance only applies to public parking lots between two buildings and not private spaces. Multi-family, non-residential, and mixed-use developments are among the businesses affected by the ordinance as well as any new commercial buildings.
In other business, the city agreed to extend its interlocal agreement with the SPCA of Brazoria County, which takes in animals collected by Clute’s animal control officers. The SPCA partners with Lake Jackson, Freeport and Clute on the regional shelter. Those cities have extended the agreement due to expire this year due to delays in Lake Jackson building a new facility.
Council also approved spending $238,000 to purchase a 400,000-watt generator for its wastewater plant.
“We have a generator now, so we are in compliance, but it needs to be replaced,” City Manager CJ Snipes said. “The new generator will have an arrival time of around 50 weeks.”
When the electricity went out during the freeze of February 2021, fuel couldn’t make it to the generators that were there, Snipes said. That made it impossible to supply clean water to residents, he said.
If the city had this new generator back then, that catastrophe could have been averted.
The new generator would run on natural gas and be more reliable amidst severe weather events, Snipes said.
A resolution supporting the coastal barrier project being implemented by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers received the backing of council members.
“The City of Clute urges Texas to appropriate funds to the Velasco Drainage District for hurricane protection,” Ward D Councilman Travis Quinn said.
The drainage district will be responsible for a local share of the project’s costs, which could be in the hundreds of millions of dollars. Snipes had some questions about how much the city would benefit from the project.
“We have concerns about the efficacy of the drainage pumping that would impede our water flow if we were to have an event,” he said. “I think it’s flexible. They talk about instituting a pump facility along the Dow Barge Canal that will pump 1.1 million gallons of water into the freshwater canal, which is where our outflow goes during a storm.”
Construction of the Freeport Project segment of the overall coastal spine storm barrier is set to start in 2025 and be complete by 2028.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.