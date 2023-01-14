CLUTE — The City Council is looking to update Clute’s charter and have received nine recommendations from its review committee.
City Attorney Chris Duncan presented the council with the suggestions of the committee, which would require voter approval. The possible updates mostly, but not exclusively, tweak the council’s operations to make sure they are compliant with state and federal laws.
Duncan specified each change must be a separate ballot measure and be one sentence long.
The first proposed change was housekeeping for the city, which simply requires the charter to be revised wherever state law had changed stating “that all outdated references to state law shall be updated to reflect current statute sections.”
Other measures affected the council directly, including a proposal which would give the mayor the same requirements as council members for attendance. Currently, the charter only requires attendance by the council and not the mayor. The updated measure would state a person in the mayoral office who misses three consecutive meetings will risk the office being declared vacant, with exceptions for unavoidable absences which are presented in writing and determined to be sufficient by the majority of the council.
The next council-centric change includes reducing the number of council members required to add an item to a meeting agenda or declaring a special meeting. Duncan pointed out the current number required was three, which technically would violate open meeting rules as it could be interpreted as a quorum.
City Manager C.J. Snipes is known for adding items of any member who makes a request, Duncan said, but the change would add a legal protection for members to ensure they can get their requests added should a contention arise between any city manager and council member.
“I only require one, but push comes to shove, it would require two,” Snipes said.
Proposal five would enumerate the duty of the council as the exclusive judge of all city elections, limiting challenges which could be filed if an election was in contention after the fact. Duncan explained it would present the city’s findings as official and require judges to consider them in the case that a legal challenge was made.
One proposal that stood out due to its subject involved the Clute Police Department, who could see a wording tweak to ensure clarity in their duties.
The amendment would revise what the committee saw as confusing language with regards to the police department having the powers of a city marshal.
“The 2017 charter amendment to this section gave the police department the powers and duties of a city marshal. This provision could be confused as an unintentional limit of the regular powers and duties of a municipal police department,” the committee said in a statement to the council.
The final three changes would relate to planning and zoning, with one trying to clarify the extraterritorial jurisdiction of the city. The current ordinance, the committee argues, could be seen as contradicting practices in which the county oversees the platting of property in instances where the ETJ is contested. The proposed change would bring the city in line with state laws.
Another article in the charter requires the council to “cooperate in every manner possible with persons interested in the development of property within or beyond the corporate limits.”
While the city forbids using public money in the development of privately owned subdivisions — with specific exceptions — the committee argued the language of the charter could put the city in an unfavorable position and asked for a shift in the council’s duties to “the extent required under state law.”
“That’s more than a requirement of state law, right? That could be interpreted by developers as the charter saying, ‘Whatever we want, you’ve got to give it to us,’” Duncan said, explaining the possible problems the language of the charter could incur.
Lastly, the committee recommended changing the monthly meetings of the Planning and Zoning Committee, which currently take place jointly with the city council, to a quarterly requirement.
Citing months in which the committee does not receive requests as a waste of resources, the suggestion would allow for a minimum of four meetings a year, but make allowances for more frequent meetings if the amount of business before Planning and Zoning necessitated it.
The council unanimously agreed to have Duncan move forward with official ballot language which could be voted on and adopted in the May election.
In other business, the council passed its first resolutions of the year, including authorizing the police department to make purchases, if it so chooses, through the Texas SmartBuy Membership Program.
Police Chief James Fitch explained the department had previously made purchases through the state. However, that practice was ended and most departments are now making purchases through programs that exclusively service government entities at a discount rate.
The council also approved allowing the engineering firm of Freese and Nichols to move forward on projects for the city, including one regarding the Community Development Block Grants local municipalities are using for infrastructure projects.
