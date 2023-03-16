CLUTE — The city has hired CivilCorp to provide engineering services as Clute works to implement a Geographic Information System to map its infrastructure needs.
The master services agreement would allow the city to tap into CivilCorp services as needed as it works with the Texas Department of Transportation on the mapping program.
“This relates to our application to TxDot for technical assistance on a grant preparation and also some advisory work they’re going to do with us in regards to developing the city’s GIS system,” City Manager CJ Snipes said during the March 9 council meeting.
The firm is one of several the city has in its pool or preapproved engineering providers. CivilCorp specializes in transportation infrastructure and recently added Geographic Information System implementation to its list of services, which made it the recommended provider for the project by city staff.
The city has been in discussions for several years about the GIS implementation and reached a point where consulting expertise is needed, according to meeting documents.
Under terms of the contract, CivilCorp will bill the city on a monthly basis based on the actual work it does for the city. The one-year contract is capped at just less than $50,000.
In other business, council unanimously approves a specific-use permit allowing Sunstate Equipment Rentals to install an on-site fuel tank on its property at 211 W. Plantation Drive.
The 1,250-gallon tank will hold a mix of diesel and gas to fuel construction equipment when it’s returned by companies the business works with, owner Ryan Moore said.
“It’s a fire-guard UL 285, which is one of the highest-rated fuel tanks you can put on property,” Moore said. “It’s also one of the most expensive, but we believe in safety, and choose to put the best there.”
Sunstate is in the process of opening at the former Norell Construction property.
Council also approved cancelling the uncontested races on the May 6 general election ballot, which means Municipal Judge Randy Smith and Ward B Councilman Erick Aguilar are considered elected. The only decision left for city voters will be in Ward D, where loan officer Amy Condon, law enforcement officer Jose “Joe” Lopez and Clute Fire Chief Michael Doucet are competing to fill the seat being vacated by Travis Quinn, who did not seek reelection.
A public hearing on a proposed economic development disbursement of funds for the Dixie Shopping Center did not take place after the Planning Commission lacked a quorum.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.