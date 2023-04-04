CLUTE — The city’s mission to create vibrant activity and shopping centers in the area can be seen in its planned Livable Centers project and discussions to rebuild vital shopping centers along Dixie Drive.
The council recently reviewed plans to renovate the Dixie Drive strip centers and how it can help the owner with the effort.
Daniel Suchon, who teaches martial arts from a Dixie Drive storefront, is the owner and agent of the shopping mall. In 2013, Suchon noticed the Dixie Drive area was looking very run down, he said.
“I wanted to do something about it,” Suchon said. “So I bought the land and started to renovate it. I wanted to help the city and have something to be proud of.”
The two strip centers are at 816 Dixie Drive and 120 Dixie Drive, and house stores including Cricket, Picket Fence, Xtreme Nutrition, Saigon Pho and Rise Surf. Some of these stores had been there before renovations started, while others leased their space after.
Suchon began the renovations in 2016 and it has been a work-in-progress, he said.
The venture has not been easy — he still doesn’t know when construction will be finished, Suchon said.
“I don’t know yet,” he said. “We’ve had struggles lately, and it doesn’t help that the economy is struggling. We are doing our best.”
At Clute City Council’s March 23 meeting, City Manager CJ Snipes expressed his high hopes for the city’s ability to support the project.
“I don’t know how long it’ll take to build it,” he said. “The building requires fresh paint and new glass. It’ll cost about $500,000. We set a baseline number and anything above that generated we’ll split 50 percent back to Mr. Suchon.”
Snipes is less sure about the length of time it’ll take to finish construction.
Council is expected to have a finished economic development agreement with Suchon when it next meets April 13.
In other business, council received a strong financial report.
“The audit shows the city’s in healthy operational shape with five months of reserve,” Snipes said. “This is what the clean unmodified audit showed.”
