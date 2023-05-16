CLUTE — City Council had a short agenda, but still managed to adopt multiple resolutions.
City residents will see an increase in the cost of their solid waste bag rolls $1 each to $8.50 under Clute’s master fee schedule, approved during council’s meeting Thursday. Their recycling rolls will increase from $4.75 to $6.
The memo from City Manager C.J. Snipes indicated the higher waste roll cost was equivalent to “cost plus 5 percent buffer on future increase.” The recycling rolls will be at cost, with Snipes citing the “precarious nature of our recycling” as the reason for its introduction without the same 5 percent buffer.
The increase is a case of the city passing along its higher cost to residents, Snipes said.
“We’ve not had to order in, what, a year-and-a-half? Two years? And we got hit with a pretty significant price increase when we made this last order and realized we were losing money on the proposition — not even breaking even,” Snipes said.
After Mayor Calvin Shiflet clarified the price differences, the city approved the price update unanimously.
This marks the first increase since at least 2019, when the city previously adopted the master fee schedule. Snipes anticipated the stock would last the city for about the same length of time as the previous order, meaning it would likely not revisit the pricing again for around two years, he said.
In other business, the city voted to allow the listing of tables and chairs that have been passed around city storage facilities as surplus or salvage so they could be donated to Brazosport ISD.
Parks and Recreation Director Will Blackstock prepared the request for the city, in which he said the 12 round tables and 60 to 75 metal chairs are now in the former Comcast building and have been in storage before he began working for Clute in 2019.
The department has plenty of tables and seating for the B.R. Hester Event Center, and he wanted the equipment to be used.
“In conversations with BISD staff, it has been expressed that they would welcome the donation and have an immediate use for the donated items,” the resolution stated.
Lastly, the council appointed Ronnie Tweedle to take the place of the departing Rebecca Kelley on the Planning and Zoning Commission. The appointment was extended through July 2026 as the charter allows for the commissioners to be appointed to three-year terms and Kelley’s was due to expire in July of this year.
A closed session resulted in no action. Council scheduled a special meeting for tonight to canvass the May 6 election.
