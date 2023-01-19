CLUTE — What is in store for Clute’s downtown? That’s up to Clute residents to decide.
As part of a proposed downtown revitalization effort, the city is hosting an open house for its “Livable Center” project and asking residents to come in and speak to officials from multiple government agencies.
Consultants from Kevin Sloan Studios, the architecture firm the city has selected to handle the project, will be on hand, as will people from the Houston Galveston Area Council and the Texas Department of Transportation.
“It’s from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. It’s come-and-go. There’s no pressure to be there at 6:30 and stay the full two hours. We want folks to be casual and comfortable,” Clute City Manager C.J. Snipes said.
As part of the open house, the city will be sharing the results of the survey it performed with regards to project, participation in which Snipes said had the city very happy.
“We had almost 1,600 responses to the survey, which is a massive number — a massive sample,” he said.
While the survey has given the city some food for thought with regards to what they want in the plan, they are still looking for input from residents, which is a reason they are hoping for a good turnout.
As of now, the idea behind the Livable Center is largely set with regards to its big picture, but nebulous with regards to the details. The city definitely wants to revamp the city’s downtown to create an area friendly to both commercial and residential interests, but how they find that balance is up in the air.
“What we want that area to look like, what we idealize— a town court, a town center or a downtown would look like for Clute and kind of what folks would want to see in terms of transportation alternatives. Do they want bike lanes, do they want more sidewalks, do they want walking paths, do they want more bus stops or just regular old streets?” Snipes said.
That area mainly encompasses the city between Highway 332 and Brazoswood and Lazy Lane to Commerce Street. Snipes described the area as it currently stands as “unfriendly” for pedestrians.
Other questions include whether residents would rather the city focus more on commercial or residential aspects of the area and what type of each of those categories people want to see as well. A mapping exercise will ask residents to choose where they see as the best and worst spots for development.
“Do they want apartments above retail or do they just want single-family homes? Do they want a mix? We’re trying to get their input and their buy-in on what they want Clute to look like in the next 50 years is the best way to put it,” Snipes said.
Residents are encouraged to drop by the event at the Clute Community Center, 100 Parkview Drive, to let the city know what they want to see their town become.
