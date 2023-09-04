Coast Guard Airlift
In this screenshot from a Coast Guard video, a 21-year-old fisherman is airlifted from a 50-foot sport fisher Sunday about 10 miles south of Freeport.

 U.S. Coast Guard

FREEPORT — A man is reportedly in stable condition following a rescue from sea this weekend, authorities said.

The Coast Guard medevaced one man who was injured while fishing Sunday approximately 10 miles south of Freeport, according to a press release.

