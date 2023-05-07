SURFSIDE BEACH — Although the U.S Coast Guard announced it has suspended its efforts to find a missing swimmer, the search is not over, Surfside Police Chief William Moncier said.
“My agency and EquuSearch are still out 24/7,” Moncier said. “I have multiple officers that are working 12-hour shifts, and then we swap out every 12 hours.”
DeAngelo Jackson, 19, went missing about 6:39 p.m. Friday. Surfside police went to the 700 block of Bluewater Highway, where two people told them they had been swimming about 25 yards offshore when they noticed their friend was missing, Moncier said.
Coast Guard crews searched about 305 square miles for a combined 25 search hours before making the decision to end the search on Saturday, according to a news release from U.S. Coast Guard Heartland.
"The decision to suspend the search is never easy, but we remain ready to resume the operation should any new information arise," Lt. Junior Grade Melissa Brizzi said in the release.
Moncier met with Jackson’s family members Saturday, he said.
“Obviously, when you lose your family, you’re going to be pretty hurt,” he said of the family’s state of mind.
There is no current time frame for how long they will continue searching, Moncier said.
“I can’t say anything on EquuSearch because I don’t know their time limits. I know they basically will keep doing it until hopefully they find something,” he said. “Us, we will continue to do it until the body reappears.”
