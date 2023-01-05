FREEPORT
It isn’t in her job description to sing or dance, but in dozens of instances over the last several months, Freeport Building and Code Director Kacey Roman has literally brought down the house.
In a flurry of activity, the department has partnered with law enforcement to try to clean up Freeport’s substandard structures that have been sitting vacant and attracting pests.
In a win for fans of efficiency in government, the Building and Code office condemned 39 structures in the past year. They did not start the effort until March and they tend to only be able to have around five condemned properties to deal with simultaneously, given the time-consuming process.
“Freeport’s just been neglected for one reason or another. We get hit hard by storms, lack of maintenance or absentee landlords and the list goes on,” Roman said.
Municipalities have been gun-shy about condemning houses after a lawsuit went against the city of Dallas. This caused a hold to be put on the practice. As cities have felt their way through the decision and what it means, they’re starting to pick-up. In Freeport’s case, there’s been quite a back-up.
To help Roman, there are four code enforcement officers on staff, who notify Code Official Patti Veazey when they come across something dangerous. She also asks to be informed by any police or fire officials who come across dangerous structures for inspection. The structures being marked are ordered by the severity of their condition, the visibility of the building and the location— structures considered an attractive nuisance for drawing kids and teens are pushed to the top.
“Previously, before I came, they were critiquing the dangerous structure ordinance, so that might have something to do with it, too,” Veazey said about the city’s recent push. “They fixed it where we have more bones to be able to move forward.”
Part of the high number of cases they’ve covered comes down to hard work from the department, but part of it also comes from having a lot of cooperative homeowners who have either torn down or repaired their structures after a prompting from the city and have not challenged them through the entire process of forcing the city to prove the state of their substandard structures.
While that is certainly a boon for the department, Roman says it also makes a lot of sense for the owners as the costs associated with demolition can be much higher when the city has to take matters into their own hands because of the bidding process they have to participate in at a time when there aren’t as many contractors vying for the jobs.
In instances where the city does go through that process, it typically takes three to six months to complete. Meetings, waiting periods, title searches, warrants, inspections and more meetings are currently followed by an average bid of $12,000, the cost for the property owner for a small wood structure. There is an additional ten percent and fees that is either paid by the owner or taken out in a lien when the property is eventually sold, which can result in thousands of dollars, especially when it’s stretched out over years as is the case with most lien collections.
“It used to be $4,000,” Roman said, saying that the bids have skyrocketed in recent years.
“The city— we only had to pay for nine of them,” she said. “All the rest, we’ve had really good response. Patty contacts the homeowners. She works with them or the property owners and other than nine, they’ve taken them down themselves.
Homeowners who do their own demolition typically save in the process and can either hire their own contractor or do the job themselves, renting a dumpster. The city tries to work with property owners who choose to go these routes as long as they’re making an effort, Roman said.
“They can do it themselves. They do have to carry insurance for the property, of course, if anything happens, but they’re allowed to do it themselves,” Roman said, noting that the city makes sure the utilities are cut off and then needs the property owner to get a demolition permit.
When they’re done, the lot must be left smooth and maintainable. Some of those who do not do the job themselves, according to officials, choose to let the city do so because they simply do not have the funds and would rather take the longer-term option of the lien.
It’s also of note that the structures were not chosen randomly, but represented what the city saw as the worst code violators. All were vacant— though some showed signs of vagrants— and of the 13 issues in the International Property Maintenance Code that can immediately cause a building to be considered dangerous, each of the 39 played blackout Bingo with the checklist, managing to tick off every single violation.
Some were so far gone that inspectors couldn’t fully enter them for fear they could come down around them, Veazey said.
When it comes to violations, Roman says fire has been the biggest factor and most immediate reason they’ve had for condemning buildings.
“I just walked out of a meeting with the police chief and the fire chief and that was one of the things that we were talking about because of the fire that happened this weekend in a mobile home park, about being proactive and identifying dangerous structures” Roman said, making an example of the home that burned early on Christmas Day.
The structure they say is in need of the most immediate attention is the former Calvert’s Garage on Velasco, which has come before the Board of Adjustment within the last two months.
Identification of the structures comes from a variety of signs, including crumbling or sunken foundations and sagging roofs, but one of the biggest signals of a structure’s state is simply being wide open with broken windows and a lack of doors. The city is slower to investigate buildings that are boarded up or fenced up as they constitute a less immediate threat to the safety of trespassers, Veazey said.
“You have to be very careful about trespassing for probable cause, but we’re allowed to walk up to the door and if the windows aren’t covered up, you can look in a window and usually that’s enough to get probable cause for a warrant,” Roman said.
There are instances where the view from the street just isn’t enough, however.
“There’s been a couple of them that— and I’ll admit it that when we first approached they didn’t seem that bad— once you entered the building, it was awful,“ Veazey said. “A coat of paint does wonders for a house until you get inside and you see it’s completely eaten up with mold and the floor is gone and the ceiling’s gone.”
The response from the city, as a whole, has been extraordinarily positive and immediate, Roman said. Once the blighted buildings are removed, some neighboring property owners have found a renewed sense of pride in their own homes or have sold neighboring vacant lots that suddenly have become more attractive to people who are looking to build.
“When I first came here, at the intersection of Velasco and Second, there was a house that had been damaged by fire. Right beside it was an old commercial structure that was falling apart for neglect and mold and all kinds of stuff. Across the street, were some houses that hadn’t been painted and they were starting to fall apart and looked awful,” Roman said.
She says that as the most dangerous structures were taken down, the homeowners across the street simultaneously began to clean up their property and paint their houses.
“It created a domino effect in a wonderfully positive way. You can’t even recognize that section of street. It looks like an entirely different neighborhood now,” Roman said. “There’s a gentleman that bought and has been remodeling the house right next to the two vacant lots and then of course there’s a historical home beside it.”
She says that has been happening across Freeport, in almost every neighborhood they’ve been addressing.
Finding value in their work, the city has kept the department’s budget higher than in the past for the 2022-23 fiscal year, a time during which Roman says they will try to finish a list of almost 40 more structures that have been identified. The $100,000 they have for the current fiscal year will go a long way towards rectifying that and she says that the department has been exceeding their expectations in the amount they’ve collected in building permits. She admits that a lot of the permit funds come from Volkswagen moving to Port Freeport, but she still sees a lot of positive growth coming in and more building than in the last decade.
“When you only have $5,000 for the year, that’s not enough to even tear down one building, so if you don’t have the budget, all you can do is board it up,” Roman said.
Stories have gone around Freeport about incidents like a building collapsing across the street from city hall and damaging its neighbor. It’s time to make sure people in Freeport don’t have to worry about things like that anymore, according to the department. To do so, the city is trying to be proactive and says that they started by getting their own house in order.
“When I first got here, our public works director— now our assistant city manager— had me walk through all of the city buildings and make reports on each one and what we need to do,” Roman said. “Instead of waiting for a tragedy, they’re trying to make sure one doesn’t happen again.”
After that, taking care of the list they currently have of dangerous structures is the first concern of building and code and they hope to keep pace with the previous year.
“My goal, because budget-wise, you never know year-to-year how the budget’s going to be, is to get as many done as we possibly can this year,” Roman said.
As for any property owners who may have a structure on the list, the department says they will do everything they can to get a hold of them through title searches and notices on the property, in the paper, and going before the Board of Adjustments. They will try to work with you. Her biggest piece of advice is to never refuse a certified letter from the city.
“Then the city has the right to continue their process and you don’t know that process was,” Roman said. “I think a common misconception is that people think, ‘If I don’t pick up that certified letter, they can’t do anything.’ Complete opposite. If you don’t pick up that certified letter, we get to move forward.”
