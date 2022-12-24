Jack Frost might be nipping at noses, but overall, residents remained largely unscathed from the Arctic freeze.
Surfside Beach had the most significant consequence from the cold front that moved through the region Thursday afternoon, dropping temperatures from the balmy 60s into wind chills in the teens in a matter of hours. Some residents in the coastal community have had to fight off the cold without consistent electricity.
Outages fluctuated in Surfside, which saw as many as 600 Centerpoint customers without power Friday morning, and elsewhere around the county. The power interruptions were scattered, with new outages affecting handfuls of homes regularly popping onto the provider’s tracking map while others disappeared throughout the afternoon.
The area of Surfside mostly affected stretched from Highway 332 to the jetties, Surfside Mayor Gregg Bisso said.
“We just advise everyone to stay inside as much as you possibly can and stay warm,” he said.
Surfside has not opened a warming center in the village, but it is working with Freeport for residents to go to its shelter at the police department if needed, Bisso said.
“We’re doing something a little extra. We’ve implemented a new program, which is called We Care,” he said. “What that is, before one of these events, we identify our older residents and people who may need additional help or medical help or something like that during this event. If it’s an elderly person and they’re alone, one our PD and our EMS will go and make contact with them at least twice a day to make sure they’re OK.”
Bisso gave an update at about 2 p.m. on Friday that a majority of electrical service is restored, he said.
Surfside officials started prepping for the freeze last week, Bisso said. He was out around the city checking to make sure all facilities were up and running Friday morning. He says the city and residents were better prepared this year than in 2021.
“We have some people, their pipes are frozen and they’re not able to get water,” Bisso said. “So we have bottled water at our EMS station or our emergency center. And people can come by and get water if they need water.”
Overall, Bisso says the city is doing well under the circumstances.
The emergency center is next to the city hall on Monument Drive.
“CenterPoint Energy’s Houston electric system is currently experiencing isolated outages across our service territory as a result of strong winds associated with the arctic front impacting our area. We are fully staffed with skilled crews working to assess damage and restore service across our service territory,” an email response from the company said. “We are committed to restoring service to impacted customers as safely and quickly as possible. We appreciate our customers’ patience.”
The city of Richwood experienced some intermittent power failures, City Manager Eric Foerster said.
“As far as the city goes per se, it’s all power delivery but it was very intermittent and very strange,” Foerster said. “It was like some people would have power on and off and on and off and it was just kind of weird.”
The issue has been resolved and there have not been any more complaints, he said.
If Richwood residents noticed their water was tinted brown, it was due to the heavy cold air pushing sediment into the system, but it should clear after running the water for a few minutes, Foerster said.
“That is probably because we’re using an alternate water source,” he said. ”It’s just colored but it’s treated. We had to pull from a different water source and sometimes when you turn those on you get a little bit of muddiness if you will. It’s just sediment comes out and then it clears up as it pumps.”
The water is safe to drink, is clean and is just a bit discolored, Foerster said.
Richwood is providing a warming station at City Hall from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. today and Sunday. If they need to stay open longer, they will, he said.
There seemed to be some confusion regarding the warming station provided by the city of Freeport. It had to be moved from the recreation center to the police department early Friday due to the lack of heat in the center, Freeport Fire Chief Chris Motley said.
The city has been working with the Salvation Army to provide appropriate warm space for those who need it. So far, only about four residents have taken advantage of the station, Motley said.
The police department is open 24 hours a day for somebody who needs or wants to sit in the lobby to stay warm in the winter or cool in the summer, Motley said.
“We know where our needs are at. We address them beforehand,” Motley said, “There’s a lot of playing on the backside that’s put into this and even contingency plans behind it. Even if right now we lost power in Freeport, there’s another plan to move the warming center to another location. Three or four cities are working together for just this warm spot, so there’s a big effort to address this need.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.