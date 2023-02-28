WEST COLUMBIA — PBK Architects will oversee the $79 million bond project to overhaul Columbia High School, Columbia-Brazoria ISD trustees decided.
Project Management Consultant Vergel Gay addressed the board during its Feb. 13 recommended PBK as the company that would provide the best value as its construction manager at risk and ensure the success of the project, he said.
A construction manager at risk oversees a project from design to completion, delivering it at a guaranteed maximum price and within a specified time frame. The method places the burden of overages on the construction manager.
At the Jan. 17 meeting, the board decided to bring on Gay and Associates from Houston to help hire a project manager and to be in charge of making sure the quality of the project and its construction are up to the district’s standards.
PBK’s bid of $4.4 million for construction costs and to provide a general construction manager was neither the lowest or the highest proposed, but Gay gave the all-clear based on his expert opinion, he said.
PBK is leading Angleton ISD’s $195 million bond program approved in November and previously worked on C-BISD bond expansion of West Brazos Junior High that added a sixth-grade wing.
The bond approved in November will pay for C-BISD to tear down about 80 percent of the Columbia High campus and build a two-story educational building, create a new Career and Technical Education facility and build new structures for gyms and fine arts instruction.
The plan is to do this on the current Columbia High property.
After questioning how the firm would manage the bid funds and being assured by Senior Project Manager Jonathan Pertuit that the cost of the general manager’s salary was included in the bid price, all board members except Becky Danford approved the hire.
Danford cited that she was closely affiliated to one of the other companies that had bid on the contract and wanted to abstain from the vote, she said.
In other business, the board reviewed their liability and insurance options. The cost of insurance has skyrocketed for the district, forcing them to choose a $25 million option of coverage with a higher deductible of $25,000.
The board also approved the purchase of land on 503 S. 17th Street for $212,500, well below its appraised value of $288,000. The land will be used to relocate the tennis courts and other facilities for the new high school.
Gayla Murphy is assistant managing editor for The Facts. Contact her at 979-237-0155.
