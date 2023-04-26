WEST COLUMBIA — Speculation over terms of the Columbia Historical Museum’s new lease and rumors of the Texas Historical Commission taking it over dominated discussion at a special meeting originally set to review the city’s codes and ordinances.
The topic has created dialogue between the city and the Columbia Historic Museum for almost two years.
The council and museum board members both had their say at Monday night’s meeting.
The museum has a lease agreement to pay $1 a year for rent, utilities excluded, as part of the original and current contract.
This lease is still in effect and will be until Sept. 30. Lawyers are still working on a new one, Mayor Laurie Kincannon said.
“Once the lawyer presents us with the new lease, we have every intention of getting it to the museum,” she said.
It’s what terms that new lease could hold that concern board members, they said at the meeting, as they worry a partnership with the Texas Historical Commission would mean closure of their facility.
Kincannon has been vocal about wanting to build on and amplify the rich history of West Columbia by engaging in discussions to partner with the Texas Historical Commission, but she said that opportunity is now off of the table.
The offer from the state is no longer available because of the museum board voted to deny it, because they felt that it could take away from the local community.
Their concern is that if the state were to come in, the individuals who have donated or loaned artifacts to the museum would then lose ownership.
Kincannon said she wants to do what is in the city’s best interest. She believes that communication, or lack thereof between the parties is the biggest cause of rumors.
The city currently has no information on the new lease, as it is still being written by the lawyers, currently they are operating under the original lease.
The spreading of false information seems to only be making the situation more tense, museum board member Barbara Stubbs said.
Some board members alleged that some things said during their meeting was then released without their knowledge or approval.
One of the said rumors discussed was the allegation that the mayor was going to be the head of tourism in the city, this is after she headed a tour of about 20 for a friend and was turned away by the museum.
There was the speculation that she was now in charge of tourism.
“I am absolutely not in charge of tourism,” Kincannon said. “We have a tourism director, and I don’t want her job.”
The community’s concern about who to contact for scheduling and ticket purchase was presented after.
“We just want to get on the same page,” Stubbs said. “What we want to be able to do is move forward with a resolution with the city that we can maintain our museum.”
Columbia Historical Museum Board President Naomi Smith asked the council during the meeting if the museum would be pushed out by the state, the council had a unanimous answer of no.
“We love the museum, everybody loves the museum,” Councilwoman Lauren Raynes said.
Both parties expressed an interest in working together toward the goal of preserving the museum, but routes could differ from the passive preservation the museum board appears to favor to a more progressive approach the city has that sought to involve the state.
“We should be a team on this,” Kincannon said. “I’m always going to do everything the best I can, to the best of my ability, for West Columbia and its residents.”
