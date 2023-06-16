The Vault of Texas: April 30, 2022
The Columbia Historical Museum has been caring for the Rosenwald School for 20 years. The school sits behind the museum at 247 E. Brazos in West Columbia.

 Contributed photo

WEST COLUMBIA — Go back to the roots of summertime play Saturday at the Columbia Rosenwald School in West Columbia.

The Columbia Historical Museum welcomes the community to a day of old-fashioned fun, inviting kids and their families to the museum and Rosenwald School for a free Play Day from 10 a.m to 2 p.m.

