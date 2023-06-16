Partly cloudy. Hot. High 93F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph..
A few passing clouds. Low 79F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: June 16, 2023 @ 6:11 am
The Columbia Historical Museum has been caring for the Rosenwald School for 20 years. The school sits behind the museum at 247 E. Brazos in West Columbia.
WEST COLUMBIA — Go back to the roots of summertime play Saturday at the Columbia Rosenwald School in West Columbia.
The Columbia Historical Museum welcomes the community to a day of old-fashioned fun, inviting kids and their families to the museum and Rosenwald School for a free Play Day from 10 a.m to 2 p.m.
Avery White is a reporter for The Facts. Contact at at (979) 237-0145.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Your entry has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get a list of the day’s obituaries, delivered to your inbox every day.
Would you like to receive our daily headlines? Signup today!
Receive updates on the latest issues of Brazos Monthly.
Receive updates on the latest issues of Gulf Coast Giants.
Receive updates on the latest issues of Pulse Magazine.
Get the latest local and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning.
Receive updates on the latest issue of The Facts.
Receive the daily weather forecast and the weekly outlook in your inbox each morning.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Receive email alerts anytime there is breaking news or a severe weather alert.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.