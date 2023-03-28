WEST COLUMBIA — A Columbia High School student hit by a pickup while crossing the street last week has regained consciousness but remains in the intensive-care unit at a Houston hospital, according to the girl’s family.
The pickup hit Rachel Preter just before 7 a.m. Thursday as she attempted to cross the street on her way to school at the intersection of Highway 35 Business and Highway 36, authorities said. Earlier reports that Preter was alert and responsive as she left on a LifeFlight helicopter to Memorial Hermann Hospital aren’t true, family friend Kendall Davenport said.
Irish Preter, the girl’s mother, gave Davenport permission to speak on the family’s behalf.
“She was definitely unconscious on the scene, 100 percent, I do know that for sure,” Davenport said Monday. “I know that witnesses were attempting to wake her up or get some form of eye contact and that was not a possibility. We actually sat in the waiting room waiting to hear whether or not Rachel would survive.”
After hospital crews stabilized Rachel Preter upon admission, she had a large piece of her skull surgically removed to alleviate pressure from the swelling of her brain due to injuries sustained in the incident, and it could take months to recover to the point of replacing the bone.
“There is no doubt about it, it will be a very long road to recovery,” Davenport said.
Rachel Preter remained unconscious in the Memorial Hermann ICU until Sunday night, Davenport said. She opened her eyes and is responding simply to questions as of Monday, Davenport said.
“She will answer questions with one word and then she’s back out again,” said Irish Preter, the student’s mom. “They’ve taken her off of the sedation, which is good, but she’s taking one day at a time. She has to have therapy and she has to wear a helmet because of the bone that they removed from her head.”
While she remains under treatment, Rachel Preter’s condition has improved.
“As of right now, today, they have officially gotten her off of what you would call life support. She is not intubated or anything like that,” Davenport said. “Actually, they just now were able to bring in physical therapy for the first time and today has been nothing short of a miracle, even in comparison to last night.”
A GoFundMe to help the family with expenses related to Preter’s care has been set up by Rachel’s mother. All proceeds will be going directly to the family for medical fees and additional expenses, such as lodging, as her parents, Irish and Trevor, monitor their daughter’s progress, Davenport said.
Irish Preter said she appreciates the support the community has offered in multiple ways and is thankful for the incremental improvements they’ve seen in her daughter’s condition.
“We have to give all that to God, because there’s been so many prayers going out for her,” she said.
After speaking to witnesses, the family believe Rachel Preter was about halfway into the intersection when the light changed, Davenport said.
“As far as the actual accident, I would like it to be known that we certainly are not out pointing fingers at the driver or anything like that. All of us — and Rachel’s family in particular — know that this was a horrible accident and we cannot imagine what that man is carrying either, as far as him being involved in that,” Davenport said. “That’s the downside of social media. People just take things and run with it, and I know some things were being said about the driver that were just absolutely uncalled for. There is no ill intention for that man, whatsoever.”
The West Columbia Police Department reported Thursday video indicated the light for the truck at the intersection had been green and Rachel Preter, dressed in dark clothing, attempted to cross the five-lane highway where crosswalk signals had been removed due to construction by the Texas Department of Transportation.
“Safety is a top priority for TxDoT. We hope the student is doing well. We are currently working with the project designer to add a pedestrian detour and we’ll make every effort to expedite this initiative as quickly as possible,” Public Information Officer Danny Perez said in a statement. “Moreover, we will continue to look at additional measures to improve safety near the school during construction of the SH 36 project in this area. It is our goal to maintain a safe work zone at all times.”
City Manager Debbie Sutherland had brought concerns about the removal of the signs to the attention of the transportation department, West Columbia Mayor Laurie Kincannon said, and Sutherland said she checked the area after the incident to make sure the streetlights were functioning as the time change meant the sun was not yet up when the accident occurred.
“Right after the incident, they checked them,” Sutherland said, referring to the department. “I went out there that evening as well and looked at the lighting situation and all the lights were working.”
Changes to the intersection with regards to the crosswalk were originally made in an attempt to avoid issues from students jaywalking to the nearby McDonald’s, Sutherland said.
As officials look to prevent a repeat of the tragic accident, Rachel Preter is continuing to receive treatment for her injuries.
“We are seeing miracles take place in Rachel’s body, but just the simple fact that they have to put a piece of her skull in in an unknown period of months — you can imagine that is a long road. You can’t snap your fingers and be like, ‘Oh, thank God she’s better,’” Davenport said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.