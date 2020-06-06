When I first met Anita Eddy of Freeport, I didn’t like her because she couldn’t be for real. No one could be as nice as she was. But as I got to know the family better, I learned she was among the kindest and most considerate people that I’d meet.
And her husband, Raymond, was just as fine. He was quiet, unassuming, observant, caring, giving and innovative.
Raymond and Anita were pillars of First Baptist Church of Freeport, and Raymond was among the pioneers of the Seaman’s Center.
They had three children, Doug, Eric and Laura.
Laura worked for me as a receptionist as a teenager at His Love Counseling Services, and their family continued to inspire me. When Anita drove Laura to work, they’d sometimes hold hands and talk in the parking lot until it was time for Laura to clock in.
The first time they invited me to their home for dinner, I entered through the garage. Beer cans were knee deep.
Anita laughingly said, “Oh, Raymond picks them up to sell and channels the money into various projects of Christian ministry.”
The most amusing thing Raymond did was he built a railroad track out of two-by-fours, laid on their edges, to the roof of his home. He had a little car similar to a coal car, and that’s how he transported 30 75-pound bundles of shingles for application. As a former roofer, I was fascinated since I had lugged many a bundle up a ladder.
Anita befriended my daughter, Shelley, and in her early adolescence she’d have her over once a week for activities. So, thoughtful.
The family moved to McKinney, and I’ve always kept up with them. Anita passed away at 80 in 2013. Raymond died at 86 in 2018.
It happened that the historical picture book of Freeport, “Freeport-Velasco” by Brenda Laird, was published while Raymond’s death was imminent. I bought him a copy and mailed it to him. His children reported to me that he enjoyed showing it to his visitors.
Here’s an update on the kids. All three graduated from Baylor University.
Doug and his family live in McKinney, where he is in management with the Pediatrics Medical Group, and his wife, Kathy, is a special-education teacher for McKinney ISD.
Eric completed graduate school at the University of Iowa and moved to Chicago, where he works for the Francesca Restaurant Group and is general manager of the Bryn Mawr location. Eric has managed providing meals to front-line healthcare providers during the COVID 19 pandemic.
Laura is a teacher at Discovery Days, a preschool at First Baptist Church of Rockport. Her husband, Jeff, is the senior pastor.
I texted Doug that I was developing an article on self-esteem, self-respect and personal pride. I asked him to send me his ideas. Back came this admirable piece of work:
“People who are loved, encouraged and supported generally have greater confidence in their abilities. Mom and Dad always let each of us children know that they loved us no matter the circumstance. In addition, they believed we could do whatever we set our mind to do. To go along with those two key ingredients, they supported us both emotionally and physically if things didn’t go the way we intended or when we made mistakes. They always encouraged us to do our best no matter what happened.
“The family environment made us comfortable stepping outside our comfort zones to try something new and to keep trying. It also gave us confidence in ourselves and our abilities.
“Understanding that God loves me, wants the best for me, has plans for my success, and will never leave me is ever present in my heart, and those beliefs give me courage and confidence during tough times like the coronavirus pandemic, loss of a job and the loss of parents.
“These passages from the Bible have been anchors and inspiration for my life: Joshua 1:9, Psalm 23:4, Jeremiah 29:11, Ephesians 2:10 and James 1:2-4.
“The Bible says that ‘God has plans for us to prosper, to give us a hope and a future.’ A few years ago, I learned that while God has and knows these plans for us, the verse does not say we will always clearly see or understand why we are going through tough times or trials.”
In summary, Doug wrote: “I am reminded of this most frequent command in the Bible: ‘Fear Not!’ For me, this allows me to stay positive (most of the time) and know that God is always with me. This assurance in my life leads to confidence.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.