ANGLETON — With 35 years of continued service to local children, Communities In Schools of Southeast Harris and Brazoria County is kicking off its first Round Up for Kids Gala.
Students within the organization are empowered to learn, stay in school and achieve in life through exemplary services.
“We connect families to resources that help bridge the gaps that may exist that present barriers to student success,” Community Relations Director Cheryl Sellers said. “We want to empower all students for them to write their own story.”
The country chic event includes dinner and drinks and is being sponsored by a variety of companies.
“We have 33 sponsors supporting our event, with our title sponsor being Valero. Our honorees for the evening will be Pastor Roland Hendricks — Greater Mt. Zion Church and Brenda Hellyer — Chancellor of San Jacinto College.” Sellers said.
All 300 tickets have been purchased and the event is sold out, but donations can be made at www.cistxjv.org, Sellers said.
“This event helps support our programs and also allows us to continue to provide necessary resources such as emergency assistance, mental health support, and basic needs in order for students to be successful,” Sellers said.
The Round Up for Kids Gala will be at 7 p.m. March 31 at The Springs event venue, 1950 CR 220 in Angleton.
Clara Tyler is a reporter for The Facts. Contact her at 979-237-0152.
