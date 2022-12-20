Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
A Fun Band Family Christmas: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Dow Arena Theatre in the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd, Clute. $5 per person. Call 979-265-7731.
Perler Beads and Ornaments: 6 to 7 p.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Call 979-265-4582.
A.C.T.S./Anger Management Class: 6 p.m. at The Rock church, 540 S. Main St., Clute. Call 979-265-5487 or visit trcfamily.org/calendar.
Blood Drive: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Wellness Center UTMB Health Angleton Danbury Campus, 140 E. Hospital Drive, Angleton. Successful donors will receive a free hoodie. Call Mary Frances Hall at 713-299-5390.
Preschool Story Time: 11 a.m. at Freeport Library, 401 N. Brazosport Blvd. Call 979-233-3622.
Story Time: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
One on One Tech Help Hour: 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Pre-registration required. Call 979-415-2590.
Winter Wonderland: 2 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Explore different ways to build your own winter wonderland with blocks. Call 979-415-2590.
DIY Craft: 6 to 7 p.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Celebrate Recovery: 5:30 p.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 Highway 332 W., Lake Jackson. Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction. All welcome. Call 979-798-1580 or visit www.cornerstonecotn.org.
Senior Citizen Yoga: 8:15 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332. Call 979-415-2600.
Wednesday
Fun-Timer’s Game Day: 2 to 5 p.m. at Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E., Lake Jackson. Games provided or bring a favorite game and snack. Call 979-415-2600.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Lil Man Saves Christmas: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Freeport LNG Theater, 400 College Blvd., Clute. $5 per person. Call 979-265-7661.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 9 a.m. at American Legion Hall, 1021 S. Velasco St., Angleton. Support group for living a healthier, happier life. Call Sue Harris 979-848-6755.
Thursday
Christmas Activities & Crafts: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Brazosport Museum of Natural Science, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Free with RSVP. Call 979-265-7661.
Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Blood Drive: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Brazoria County Appraisal District, 500 N. Chenango St., Angleton. Successful donors will receive a free hoodie. Call Toni Davis at 979-849-7792.
Christmas Cinema Series: 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Historical Museum, 249 Circle Way Street, Lake Jackson. Featuring old-school Christmas cartoons. Call 979-297-1570.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for living a healthier, happier life. Call Louise 979-236-4342.
Friday
Christmas Cinema Series: 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Historical Museum, 249 Circle Way St., Lake Jackson. Featuring “A Miracle on 34th Street” (1955). Call 979-297-1570.
Christmas Hay Ride Toy Drive: 6 p.m. at Southern Maid and Janitorial, 611 N. Velasco, Angleton. Bring a toy and join for a night of touring Downtown Christmas lights, hot chocolate and singing Christmas carols. Call 979-583-6946.
Christmas celebration: 6 p.m. at Gulf Coast Christian Center, 725 W. Brazos Ave., West Columbia. Special Christmas service with communion, immediately followed by meal and festivities. Call 979-345-5103.
Weekly dance: 7:30 to 11 p.m. at Angleton American Legion Post 241, 1021 S. Highway 288-B, Angleton. Open to the public. $10 per person. Bar serves beer, wines and setups. Call 979-299-4440.
Celebrate Recovery: 7 p.m. at Magnolia Bible Church, 17371 CR 809, Brazoria. All welcome. Call James Teague Sr. at 979-292-9035.
Christmas Eve
Christmas Cinema Series: Noon to 1 p.m. at Lake Jackson Historical Museum, 249 Circle Way St., Lake Jackson. Featuring “A Miracle on 34th Street” (1955). Call 979-297-1570.
Christmas Eve Service: 6 p.m. at Wesley First United Methodist Church, 1 Wesley Drive, Clute. Service featuring prophecy and promise/carols and candles. Call 979-265-2362.
Candlelight Service: 6 to 7 p.m. at Bethel Presbyterian Church in East Columbia, 119 CR 300G, West Columbia. Christmas Eve Candlelight Service. Hear the Christmas story, sing carols by candlelight. Call 979-345-3717.
Future Aldens With Snapology: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Historical Museum, 249 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Perfect space for young architects to sharpen their design and building skills. Call 979-297-1570.
Christmas Day
Christmas Day Service: 10:45 a.m. at Wesley First United Methodist Church, 1 Wesley Drive, Clute. Call 979-265-2362.
