Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Friday
Christmas Cinema Series: 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Historical Museum, 249 Circle Way St., Lake Jackson. Featuring “A Miracle on 34th Street” (1955). Call 979-297-1570.
Christmas Hay Ride Toy Drive: 6 p.m. at Southern Maid and Janitorial, 611 N. Velasco, Angleton. Bring a toy and join for a night of touring Downtown Christmas lights, hot chocolate and singing Christmas carols. Call 979-583-6946.
Christmas Celebration: 6 p.m. at The Christian Center, 725 W. Brazos Ave., West Columbia. Service followed by a chicken fried steak dinner, surprises for the kids and a family photo booth with Santa Claus. Call 979-345-5103.
Weekly dance: 7:30 to 11 p.m. at Angleton American Legion Post 241, 1021 S. Highway 288-B, Angleton. Open to the public. $10 per person. Bar serves beer, wines and setups. Call 979-299-4440.
Celebrate Recovery: 7 p.m. at Magnolia Bible Church, 17371 CR 809, Brazoria. All welcome. Call James Teague Sr. at 979-292-9035.
Christmas Eve
Christmas Cinema Series: Noon to 1 p.m. at Lake Jackson Historical Museum, 249 Circle Way St., Lake Jackson. Featuring “A Miracle on 34th Street” (1955). Call 979-297-1570.
Christmas Eve Service: 6 p.m. at Wesley First United Methodist Church, 1 Wesley Drive, Clute. Prophecy and promise/carols and candles. Call 979-265-2362.
Christmas Eve Service: 4 p.m. at Brazoria First Assembly Of God, 600 S. Market St. Call 979-798-7585.
Family Communion Candlelight Service: 5:30 and 10 p.m. at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, 200 Oyster Creek Drive, Lake Jackson. Call 979-297-6003.
Chapelwood United Methodist Church Christmas Service: 4:30, 7 and 11 p.m. at the church, 300 Willow Drive, Lake Jackson. Family-friendly; candlelight. Call Paul Kethley at 979-314-3099.
Christmas Eve Candlelight Communion Worship Service: 6 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 130 S. Arcola St., Angleton. Service will be in the sanctuary and will also be broadcast to the church parking lot; tune radio to 91.7 FM. Call 979-849-5722.
Candlelight Service: 6 to 7 p.m. at Bethel Presbyterian Church in East Columbia, 119 CR 300G, West Columbia. Christmas Eve Candlelight Service. Hear the Christmas story, sing carols by candlelight. Call 979-345-3717.
Sovereign Grace Fellowship Christmas Eve Service: 5 p.m. at Brazoria Heritage Foundation, 202 W. Smith St., Brazoria. Call Andrew Beem at 979-253-8670.
Future Aldens With Snapology: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Historical Museum, 249 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Perfect space for young architects to sharpen their design and building skills. Call 979-297-1570.
Christmas Day
Christmas Day Service: 10:45 a.m. at Wesley First United Methodist Church, 1 Wesley Drive, Clute. Call 979-265-2362.
Sovereign Grace Fellowship Christmas Service: 10:30 a.m. at Brazoria Heritage Foundation, 202 W. Smith St., Brazoria. Call Andrew Beem at 979-253-8670.
Family Christmas Day Service: 10:30 a.m. at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, 200 Oyster Creek Drive, Lake Jackson. Holy Communion; no music. Call 979-297-6003.
Christmas Day Worship Service: 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 130 S. Arcola St., Angleton. Service will be in the sanctuary and will also be broadcast to the church parking lot; tune radio to 91.7 FM. Christmas fellowship will follow service in the Fellowship Hall. Call 979-849-5722.
Chapelwood United Methodist Church Christmas Service: 10 a.m. at the church, 300 Willow Drive, Lake Jackson. Family-friendly event. Call Paul Kethley at 979-314-3099.
Words of Life Outreach Ministry Christmas Day Service: 8 a.m. at Words Of Life Outreach Ministry, 1402 N. Ave. I, Freeport. Call 979-415-0415.
Monday
Brazoria National Wildlife Discovery Center Open House: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through New Year’s Day at 2022 CR 227, Freeport. Activities for young and old. Call Richard Schaffhausen at 281-630-0280.
Brazosport Art League Open Studio: 6 to 9 p.m. at BAL studio at The Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Call Mark Cameron at 979-824-2345.
