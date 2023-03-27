It only takes one selfless act to create a long-lasting footprint in the community. That's just what Tammi Vasquez did with her organization Circle the Wagons which celebrated its 10th year of fundraising to fight childhood cancer.
Starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Brazoria County Fairgrounds, the Circle the Wagons Cookin' It Up for A Cure barbeque cook off took place followed by a parade, heroes presentation and silent and live auctions.
Tammi Vasquez created the group ten years ago when her daughter Natalie Cook, then 12 years old, ran to her in tears because her friend had cancer.
“Natalie pleaded with me that we had to do something to make a difference,” said Vasquez. “That was when we agreed to start a fundraiser to help raise money for those struggling with childhood cancer.”
Angleton Police Department's Sgt.Harold Vandergrifft and his troop of men started firing up the grill at noontime for the barbecue cook off, with a menu of ribs, chicken and brisket. Vandergrifft started working with Vasquez ten years ago, when she first started the group.
“If you’ve been to one of Tammi’s events, you’ll never stop attending them,” said Vandergrifft. “You want to do everything you can to help the children fighting cancer. That’s what we do.”
With the air rife with a mix of the scents of smoked meats and springtime flowers, people prepared for the parade while the the cook off teams began distributing the barbecued food.
Each year, Vasquez's organization selects families with children afflicted by cancer and honors them as heroes in their parade. At the end of the Circle the Wagons: Cookin’ It Up for a Cure event, all the money raised will be donated to these families to help them with the costs of fighting cancer, including medical, travel and food.
This year, three families were chosen, they included the families of 2-year-old Gael Flores, 5-year-old Juliana Lara, and 9-year-old Austin Hensley.
The crowd welcomed the families with cheers and applause as they paraded through the ground and then entered the auditorium, where they took center stage.
Vasquez gave a brief bio of each child, introducing them to the crowd and giving them the opportunity to shine for the day. Flores' family was unable to attend as the young child was still recovering from his recent treatment, she said.
Lara bounced onto the stage and sat in Vasquez's lap as she described the girls' condition and treatment needs to the crowd.
Hensley had been diagnosed with a high-risk cancer that has a 30 percent chance of survival. At such a young age, he has undergone multiple tumor removals and chemotherapies, Vasquez said.
“Austin is one of a kind,” Vasquez said. “His dad says, ‘I’ve never seen anyone who remains so positive, strong, upbeat through everything he’s been through.’”
It's because of families and kids in need like these that Vasquez continues to do the work she does.
In the past nine years, Circle the Wagons has raised over $260,000 to help these families in need, Vasquez said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.