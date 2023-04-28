ANGLETON — Get your boots on and saddles ready to Cowboy Up.
Cowboy Up hosted by the Brazoria County Historical Museum opens up the world of 1860s cowboys at the Brazoria County Fairgrounds to give people an in-depth, hands-on view of what life was like during a cattle drive in that time period.
“Cowboy up is focused on cowboy culture, the days when they were on the trail during the trail ride herding cattle,” Programs Manager Jennifer Caulkins said. “It helps bring history to life. This is a hands-on program, and so it’s not something that is come look at and leave. They get to actually participate, it takes them back, lets them step back in time.”
The free event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday will have stations and activities each focused on certain pieces of the cowboy culture heyday including branding and its process and necessity.
“We have Jack Taylor who will be out demonstrating branding, what branding means, why it’s important, how brands are created,” Caulkins said. “Even Stephen F. Austin had his own brand, which was back in the 1820s, 1830s. So that’s pretty interesting.”
Demonstrations of blacksmithing will be held with a few members form a Houston blacksmithing organization making their way down to Brazoria County to show visitors the process.
“We have blacksmiths, because they’ll need to supply the cowboys before they hit the trail with utensils, the hooks to hang their pots for the fires, horseshoes, any of the metal equipment they need before they go on the trail,” Caulkins said.
Dutch oven cooking and its place on the trail, as well as a booth to learn about the curious hygiene of 1800 cowboys will be there. A new addition, is a booth displaying information about the Cherokee Indians and their place in Cowboy culture at that time.
“Even though I don’t believe they were in our area, they were still in Texas, and so some cowboys would have encountered them while they were on the trail,” Caulkins said.
Bridging modern education into the mix with mobile dairies, visitors will also hear a speaker from Southwest Dairy Farmers sharing information about processing dairy cows.
The interactive educational event is free for everyone.
“I think that it helps people learn more, helps them retain what they learn and go home with more questions and want to know, understand more about it,” Caulkins said. “Adults can come out and learn about Cherokees, they can come learn — lots for them to see and do hands-on items as well, and then for kids. It’ll be a brand new experience.”
Cowboy Up is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing St. The main parking lot will be closed and visitors are asked to park at the rear entrance.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.