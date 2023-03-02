ANGLETON — The Angleton Branch of the Brazoria County Library System is entering its fourth year as part of the Family Place Libraries national network.
As a Family Place Library, the Angleton Library works to provide a welcoming community environment to help families nurture their children’s development and early learning during the critical first years of life. This is accomplished by partnering with local family-serving agencies and professionals to help parents of young children build foundations for early learning.
Research has proven that the ways adults respond to and interact with children from birth to five years have dramatic effects on the brain, stimulating a child’s social, emotional and intellectual development. Parents and caregivers are their children’s first teachers, and the library is here to help them in that role.
Twice a year, the library hosts a five-week workshop series of fun, play-based activities for toddlers and their parents and caregivers. Rich with toys, books and art activities, the workshops provide an opportunity for families to spend time together, make friends and talk one-on-one with specialists on various aspects of child development and early literacy.
The spring workshop will be at 2 p.m. Tuesdays from March 21 to April 18. Families must have at least one child age 5 or younger, and they must be registered to attend. Registration is open now and continues through March 15.
