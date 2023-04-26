ALVIN — Alvin Community College hosted its 24th annual Big Band Concert at the Nolan Ryan Center.

All proceeds from Saturday’s event benefited the ACC Music program and students.

Donations are being accepted to purchase a new timpani drum for the Music Department.

To make a donation visit one.bidpal.net/bigband2023.

