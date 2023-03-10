ACC Choir Members Join All-State Chorus

Six Alvin Community College Choir students were named to the All State Choir. Back row, from left, are Choir Director Kevin Moody, Jason Rojas, Andre Alberca, Francisco Juarez and Ira Navarro. Front row, Morgan White and Kate Bonaobra.
ALVIN — Six Alvin Community College students were named to the Texas All-State Choir and performed at the Texas Music Educators Association conference in San Antonio last month.
ACC Choir members Andre Alberca, tenor, Pearland; Jason Rojas, baritone, Pearland; Morgan White, soprano, Angleton; Franisco Juarez, baritone, Pearland; Ira Navarro, tenor, Pearland; and Kate Bonaobra, mezzo-soprano, Pearland, were selected for the All-State Choir. White, Rojas and Alberca were named to the All-State Choir last year.
“I am excited to take these students to the Texas Two Year College All State Choir as a part of the Texas Music Educators Association Conference,” Choir Director Kevin Moody said. “I am very proud of these singers for their efforts to learn the music and successfully audition.”
The choir members were chosen after an audition among other college students in the region.
The Two Year Choral Directors Association was created to give community college students the opportunity to sing at the direction of a nationally recognized director.
The All-State Choir members are part of the ACC Community Chorus. They will have their annual Spring concert at 7:30 p.m. May 5 at the ACC Theatre. It is free and open to the public.
