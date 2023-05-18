ALVIN — The Alvin Community College Foundation presented about $16,000 in grants and awards at the annual Honoring Excellence Reception on April 25.
The ACC Foundation presented faculty and staff members with the Foundation Excellence Awards, which recognize college faculty and staff members who go above and beyond every day. Winners this year were nursing instructor Justin Morgan, custodian Barbara Merchant, Science Lab coordinator Michelle Bradford and website administrator Dacia Henderson. Each received $1,000.
Winners of the Adjunct Faculty Excellence Awards were Developmental Education specialist Julie Heiman, engineering instructor Rahul Venkatraman and Mental Health and Addiction Counseling instructor Sandra Amerson.
Innovative Initiative Grants were also awarded during the reception. These grants are designed to encourage, facilitate, recognize and reward innovative and creative approaches to fulfill the mission of Alvin Community College. The grants will be used for the 2023-24 academic year.
Art Department chair Alex Ordonez received $2,000 to create an outdoor mural honoring the college’s 75th anniversary.
English instructor Haley Lovell, chemistry instructor Brian Berger and Continuing Education director of business and technology programs Sarah Currie each were awarded $1,500 for the second time to continue the Excellence Award program for adjunct faculty.
Psychology instructors Cindy Dalmolin and Jennifer Shimek again were awarded $2,000 for the Pathway to Positivity initiative which promotes positivity on campus through several programs.
Math Chair Charles Kilgore received $1,250 for new software for the Math department.
A $1,100 grant will pay for books and a guest speaker through the Savvy Ally Training program to help staff become better LGTBQ+ advocates. The grant was issued to counselor Lilly Guu, Counselor Anna-Lisa Hernandez, Director of Student Success and Advising Holly Williams and Director of Recruitment and Enrollment Services Amanda Smithson.
Nursing instructor Justin Morgan received a $2,000 grant to help fund an interdisciplinary disaster event for Allied Health students.
Cybersecurity instructor Mikel Chamblee was awarded $2,000 to purchase Raspberry Pi computers to provide students with hands-on training.
An $1,500 grant was awarded to Polysomnography Director Jordan Rusk to purchase a board preparatory course to help students pass their certification exams.
Sarah Currie and biology instructor Dwight Rhodes received a $2,000 grant to implement a Community Horticulture Initiative that will include community workshops and a master gardener speaker series.
A grant was also awarded to Vice President of Strategic Initiatives Dr. Stacy Ebert to purchase a water bath for a future Biotechnology Certificate program at the college.
The foundation is a 501(c)(3), nonprofit organization. Its mission is to provide opportunities for students, faculty and the college. For information about the foundation or to learn how to donate, visit p2p.onecause.com/accclosedamb or call 281-756-3600.
