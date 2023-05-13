The Mu Upsilon Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa swore in its new officers during the induction ceremony April 28. From left are Angelice Smith, vice president of leadership; Jasmine Bagley, vice president of scholarship; Cara Morris, president; and Alise Jordan, vice president of service.
ALVIN — The Mu Upsilon Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa inducted its newest members during a ceremony on April 28.
Seventeen students were honored during the ceremony for their academic achievements. Phi Theta Kappa is the international honor society of two-year colleges.
ACC President Dr. Robert J. Exley joined Phi Theta Kappa while he was in college and also served as the national president of the organization. He spoke to the graduates about how Phi Theta Kappa benefits students.
Members follow four hallmarks, including scholarship, leadership, service and fellowship. To be eligible for Phi Theta Kappa, students must have completed at least 12 college credit hours at ACC and maintained a grade point average of 3.5 or above.
Guest speaker was Laura DuPress, coordinator for Texas District IV of Phi Theta Kappa.
“I took advantage of opportunities to learn leadership skills and to improve my study skills,” she said. “Because of Phi Theta Kappa, other doors opened for me. If you want your life to be changed get involved. Phi Theta Kappa changed my life.”
More than 4,000 ACC students have been inducted into Phi Theta Kappa since the ACC Mu Upsilon Chapter was created in 1963. Students in Phi Theta Kappa will participate in community projects and research projects during their time in the organization.
The members who were inducted are: Natalie Nicole Aguilar, Paige Elise Anderson, Jasmine Augustine Bagley, Julianna Jean Bessire, Ansley Kate Chappell, Jamie Lynn Justice Davis, Celeste Arianna Gonzales, Unique Dejuan Grosenheider, Alise Shayleen Jordan, Thomas Christopher Lambert, Crystal Nicole Lewis, Kindra Alexis Lobo, Ashley Nicole McConathy, Marisela Efijenia Moncado, Cara Elizabeth Morris, Marian Joe Mucino, Angelice Nicole Smith and Brittney Rene Turnquist.
New officers for the chapter were also sworn in, including: President Cara Elizabeth Morris, Vice President of Leadership Jasmine Augustine Bagley, Vice President of Scholarship Angelice Nicole Smith and Vice President of Service Alise Shayleen Jordan.
