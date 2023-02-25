ACC Receives JET Grant for Cybersecurity Program

ALVIN — The Alvin Community College Cybersecurity program received a grant from the Texas Workforce Commission for new equipment to help train future information security analysts.
The $346,046 award was issued through the Jobs and Education for Texans program from the Texas Workforce Commission.
“Texas continues to cultivate a highly skilled, diverse workforce through major investments in career and technical education training programs for our students,” Gov. Greg Abbott said in a news release. “Through this over $54 million in job training grants, more Texans will have the opportunity to pursue good-paying jobs in high-demand careers across the state.”
The grant will pay for equipment and installation to serve 52 students in the ACC Cybersecurity program.
“This grant allows the school to purchase cutting-edge equipment to provide a fun and engaging learning environment that prepares students for a future working in technology,” said Mikel Chamblee, ACC cybersecurity instructor. “The lab will boost collaboration and support learning that connects students to the real world, preparing them for the workforce. This JET grant gives ACC students the ability to train on the most advanced equipment available and the tools they need to advance their skills and meet the high demands of careers in information systems.”
The JET program provides funding for equipment to eligible educational institutions for the purpose of developing career and technical education courses and may include courses offering dual-credit and technical education programs. Equipment funded through JET grants must be used to train students for jobs in high-demand occupations.
The grant awarded to ACC was one of 152 issued by the Texas Workforce Commission in December for a total of $54 million.
The cybersecurity program at ACC was launched in 2021.
“The grant allows ACC to purchase several new servers, switches, firewalls, and supporting gear, allowing students to get hands-on experience with equipment currently being used in the industry and local companies looking to hire technology professionals,” Chamblee said. “ACC continues expanding opportunities and providing cutting-edge education for students in our community. The funding will ensure that students have access to the tools, education, and opportunities that prepare them to be competitive in the modern workforce. ACC’s new lab and learning environments will empower students to advance their skills and meet the high-tech demands of employers in our area, providing economic opportunities for Texans.”
The Texas Workforce Commission is a state agency dedicated to helping Texas employers, workers and communities prosper economically. For details on TWC and the services it offers in coordination with its network of local workforce development boards, call 512-463-8942 or visit www.texasworkforce.org.
