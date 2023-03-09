ACC Regents Approve Tuition Adjustments

The ACC Board of Regents recognized the college band members who were recently named to the Texas Music Educators Association All State Band. From left are Regent Kam Marvel, students Joshua Brindamour and Jackson Cote, Vice Chairwoman Jody Droege and Band Director David Griffith.
ALVIN — The Alvin Community College Board of Regents unanimously approved adjustments to tuition and fees during their meeting Feb. 23.
The new plan will take effect in Fall 2023 and includes an increase in tuition as well as adjustment to student fees related to specific courses. This is the first adjustment to the ACC tuition rate since before the onset of the COVID pandemic in 2020. Tuition rates are usually considered for adjustment every two years.
The adjustment includes a $4 increase per credit hour for students who live in the district and an $8 increase for students who live outside the district. The security fee and technology fee were also increased by $8 each to $38 and $98 respectively.
In other action, regents received a report on enrollment for the spring semester. The report showed a projected 6.6 percent increase in contact hours and a 7 percent increase in enrollment compared to spring 2022.
Regents also:
approved hiring a director of Institutional Research;
approved a grant for bullet-resistant shields for the Law Enforcement Academy;
received the Title IX report;
approved a Texas Association of School Boards policy update;
approved purchase of tools and food services for Texas Department of Criminal Justice programs; and
approved monthly financial reports.
The board will have its next meeting at 6 p.m. March 23 at the Nolan Ryan Center on campus, 3110 Mustang Road.
