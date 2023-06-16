The ACC Board of Regents recognized the newest members of the Peer Pathways Leaders during their meeting May 25. They are Topacio Sanchez, Madalyn Pinete, Isaiah Trigo, Natalie Aguilar, Andrea Bennett, Aniyah Womack, Paul Thomason, Mykayla Lomeli and Caleb Jeffery.
The ACC Board of Regents recognized recipients of the Student Leadership Awards during their meeting May 25. From left, Regent Kam Marvel, Club of the Year Black Student Association adviser Maria Starling, Black Student Association member Aniyah Womack, Student Worker of the Year Topacio Sanchez and Regent Jody Droege.
ALVIN — Alvin Community College President Robert J. Exley delivered the annual State of the College report during the Board of Regents meeting May 25.
Exley spoke about enrollment numbers have steadily increased from the previous year. He also talked about various issues the college is facing, including changing demographics, facilities maintenance and impacts of inflation. House Bill 8 will alter how community colleges in Texas are funded, shifting from being based on contact hours to being more focused on student outcomes.
