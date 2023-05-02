ACC Student Receives Support to Pursue Dream

ALVIN — One evening Aseh Constance’s husband returned home from work. He acted normally, talking with his wife and son and holding his infant daughter when he suddenly fell unconscious.
“I didn’t know what was going on,” Constance said.
Not long after, her husband passed away.
“If only I’d known what was going on, I could have done something to save his life,” she said. “My life was shattered. I was in a tight corner.”
When her husband died, Constance said she felt helpless to save him because she didn’t have the knowledge she needed to tend to his condition. She is now an Associate Degree Nursing student at Alvin Community College. She recently received support from the Soroptimist International of Alvin organization as well as additional scholarships from the Soroptimist regional chapters.
Constance is a single mother of two children. She arrived with her husband to the U.S. in 2016 from Cameroon in hopes of finding work. Her husband’s death left Constance in a dire situation.
Her daughter was just three months old and Constance had to find a way to support her family in a country where she did not know anyone. She could not drive and she was facing eviction from her apartment.
Constance began working in the food services industry but yearned to find a more meaningful career, a profession in which she could help people. With the support from her church community and her faith, she enrolled in college and pursued a nursing degree.
“Aside from being a mom for my children, aside from being a sister and a friend, I want to be able to save lives,” she said. “I want to learn more and make a difference in my society.”
Constance received $500 from the Soroptimist International of Alvin Live Your Dream Scholarship. She received an additional $875 from the district level and $3,875 for placing second at the regional level.
“I am delighted to recognize Aseh’s efforts by awarding her the Soroptimist Live Your Dream award,” said Dr. Debra Fontenot, who is on the organization’s scholarship committee and is ACC Dean of Legal and Health Sciences. “Live Your Dream award is a unique education award for women who provide the primary financial support for their families with the goal to give women the resources needed to improve their education, skills, and employment prospects.”
In her time as a student, Constance has been committed to her growth and development in the program in order to contribute to her profession, said Amy Childs, ACC nursing instructor.
“She is a proactive team player and leader,” Childs said. “Aseh’s demeanor shows that she is very compassionate about the care she gives. She is driven and committed.”
Constance has one year left before finishing her degree, and while it has been a difficult journey, she said she hopes her hard work will inspire her children to pursue an education as well. Every night, she sits with her children and all three of them do their homework.
“I tell them to sit down and watch me,” she said. “I want them to see how I succeed. For me, that’s my highest empowerment. There is a way out through education.”
Once she finishes her education, Constance hopes to work in an intensive care unit at a hospital, she said. She is passionate about holistic care and she hopes she can use her experience with her husband and her education in Nursing to serve those in need of urgent care, Constance said.
“I want to be able to be a nurse to learn the knowledge I need to better take care of my family and the people in my community,” she said.
You can listen to the full interview with Aseh Constance on the ACC Podcast, which is available wherever podcasts are found.
