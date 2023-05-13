ACC Students Recognized at Afternoon of Honor

The Presidential Scholars who attended the Afternoon of Honor are from left Kayah Bertram of Alvin; Ashley Hoffman of Friendswood; Amy Sanchez of La Porte; Paula Goodman of Alvin; Harrison Teng of Pearland and Cara Morris of Rosharon. Not pictured is: Melissa Buchanan of Pearland; Imran Buppy of Pearland; Fang Chang of Pearland; Aleksandra Freeman of Alvin; Megan Hinton of Dickinson; Madison Hunter of Pearland; Hanna John of Pearland; Abigail Johnson of La Porte; Colton Kimball Honing of Texas City; Alejandra Luzardo of Manvel; Rorie Weidman of Houston; and April Wischnewsky of Houston.
ALVIN — Alvin Community College students were recognized for their academic excellence April 25 during the annual Honoring Excellence Reception at the Nolan Ryan Center.
ACC President Robert J. Exley recognized students as Presidential Scholars for their academic accomplishments throughout the school year.
To be eligible for the Presidential Scholar distinction, students must have completed a minimum 45 semester hours and maintained at least a 3.95 GPA. Additional requirements include 18 of those credits must be core curriculum and 12 semester hours must have been completed within the past calendar year. Recipients must also be in good academic standing.
The Presidential Scholars honored were: Ashley Hoffman of Friendswood; Paula Goodman of Alvin; Cara Morris of Rosharon; Amy Sanchez of La Porte; Kayah Bertram of Alvin; and Harrison Teng of Pearland.
Those not present were Melissa Buchanan of Pearland; Imran Buppy of Pearland; Fang Chang of Pearland; Aleksandra Freeman of Alvin; Megan Hinton of Dickinson; Madison Hunter of Pearland; Hanna John of Pearland; Abigail Johnson of La Porte; Colton Kimball Honing of Texas City; Alejandra Luzardo of Manvel; Rorie Weidman of Houston; and April Wischnewsky of Houston.
