ANGLETON — Katie Britt, formerly vice president of marketing for the Wichita Falls Chamber, has been chosen as the vice president of Marketing and Economic Development for the Economic Development Alliance for Brazoria County.
“We are excited to have Katie join our team to expand our economic development capabilities in Brazoria County,” said Alliance President and CEO Patti Worfe. “Her background in marketing will serve us well and we look forward to great things from her.”
Britt comes with almost 30 years of marketing experience, and her work with the Wichita Falls Economic Development Corp. through the Wichita Falls Chamber showcased her ability to market a community and elevate the brand. She obtained the Professional Community and Economic Development credentials in early 2022 at the Community Development Institute at Lonestar College. She has received numerous awards for her work in Wichita Falls.
“I would put the storytelling we did in Wichita Falls up against anyone in the state, possibly the country,” said Britt’s former employer, Harvey Florsheim. “Katie led those efforts and I give her tremendous credit for our success. I’m looking forward to seeing what she accomplishes with the team in Brazoria County.
She is ready to get to work for Brazoria County.
“It’s exciting to continue doing economic development, marketing and community development in South Texas,” Britt said. “Texas is doing a lot of amazing work growing the economy while maintaining high standards which keep the Lone Star State at the top of rankings. I am looking forward to building the Brazoria County brand while continuing the work of The Alliance attracting high-wage jobs and supporting local industries.”
The Economic Development Alliance for Brazoria County, founded in 1983, is a membership-based public/private non-profit corporation. It is specifically chartered to promote economic development in Brazoria County. The Alliance’s mission is: “To promote and diversify the economic base, attract high-wage jobs in target industries, and support and champion the interests of existing businesses.”
More information on the Alliance is available at www.eda-bc.com or by calling 979-848-0560.
