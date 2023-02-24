ANGLETON — Kentucky radio personality Diedre Gandy Ransdell will be the featured speaker at the sixth annual Handbags and Gladrags luncheon sponsored by the Angleton Alumni Association.
Ransdell, a 1982 graduate of Angleton High School, has been in the radio business for 22 years and is currently a program director for Cumulus Media, which is heard by more than a quarter-billion people every month through radio markets and syndicated programming. She is on the air, Middays with Deidre, at country station K92.9 in Kentucky. Those attending can expect tales of country stars, the Kentucky Derby and the radio industry.
Many remember Ransdell’s family as her mother taught at Northside Elementary, her brother Kyle played quarterback for the Wildcats in 1979 and her dad, Dan Gandy, coached the football team from 1974 to 1983.
“We are excited to have Diedre come back to Angleton,” luncheon chairwoman Linda Fox said. “She plans to have her parents with her and many of her classmates are attending.”
The event is noted as an opportunity to showcase an outstanding graduate while raising money for an Angleton High School scholarship.
Proceeds from a silent auction of new and gently used designer, vintage and novelty purses provides for a scholarship for an Angleton senior each May. For the second year, there will also be a sale of vintage jewelry.
The luncheon will be March 4 at The Pavilion on Downing Road. Tickets are $25 and must be purchased in advance at angletonalumni.org, by calling 979-864-6650 or from any board member.
A reception will follow at 2 p.m. in the neighboring History Center for those wanting to visit with Ransdell and the Gandy family. Former students, friends and co-workers are all invited.
