ALVIN — The Alvin ISD Education Foundation will host the Annual Turtle Race on Feb. 11 at National Oak Park in Alvin.
This year’s Turtle Race Title sponsor is UTMB Health, and the Fun Run Title sponsor is United Healthcare.
The day will start at 8:30 a.m. with a Kids 1K Fun Run for ages 11 and younger, will the Family 5K Fun Run at 9 a.m. and the Turtle Race at noon (plastic turtles).
Community members, parents, students and staff are all encouraged to adopt turtles for the race. All proceeds from the Turtle Race benefit the students and teachers in Alvin ISD through Innovative Teaching Grants, campus grants, and scholarships for students, teachers and paraprofessionals and innovative projects like the Alvin ISD STEM Bus. Turtles can be adopted now for $5 by filling out an adoption form, available at the Alvin ISD Tommy King Central Administration Building as well as at www.alvinisd.net/educationfoundation.
The day of the Turtle Race the adopted plastic turtles will be taken to Mustang Bayou and dropped in from the bridge along the Tom Blakeney Hike and Bike Trail at National Oak Park in Alvin. The turtles will then “race” down the bayou to the finish line near the Adoue Street Bridge, where they will be “scooped” out and the winners determined.
“Last year we had over 15,000 turtles adopted. We hope to exceed that number this year,” said Sheila Olson, executive director of the foundation.
The adopter of the first turtle to cross the finish line will win a travel voucher, sponsored by Stantec, valued at $1,500. The adopter of the second turtle to finish will win a $1,000 shopping spree sponsored by Gulf Coast Educators Federal Credit Union, and the adopter of the third-place finisher will win a $500 gift card sponsored by Texas Advantage Community Bank. Several other valuable prizes will be awarded to the adopters of subsequent turtles to cross the finish line.
If weather or circumstances do not permit the race to take place, a drawing will be held to determine winners.
All registered participants in the Kids 1K Fun run and 5K will receive a T-shirt for participating and all finishers will receive a custom Turtle Race medal. The 5K course is officially certified and is a timed race. The registration link can be found at www.alvinisd.net/turtlerace.
Booth space is available for groups or individuals to sell or share items, including food vendors, games and information. Booths will be set up along the trail.
The Foundation is still in need of sponsors. All sponsors will be recognized in advertising and social media and will be included on the Turtle Race Fun Run shirt. Many sponsorship levels are available.
For additional information visit the Education Foundation website or contact the Foundation Office at 281-331-2586, or solson@alvinisd.net.
Be sure to follow the Alvin ISD Education Foundation and Sheldon A. Turtle on Facebook and Twitter.
The Alvin ISD Education Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization established to create support for academic programs of the district. Money raised will be used to fund student achievement, and recognize and encourage staff excellence through innovative projects and ideas.
